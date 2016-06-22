As many recall, pop star Michael Jackson went on trial in 2005 for allegations of underage sexual abuse and molestation. Although he was found not guilty of the nine felony charges, reports of findings at the singer’s mansion Neverland Ranch have recently come to light. And they’re awful.

The documents of the raid allegedly report investigators finding photos, videos, notes, and hard drives filled with disturbing porn back in 2003. Child and adult nudity, S&M, female bondage, and animal torture were some of what was found in Jackson’s estate. An insider reported to RadarOnline that “documents exposed Jackson as a manipulative, drug-and-sex-crazed predator who used blood, gore, sexually explicit images of animal sacrifice and perverse adult sex acts to bend children to his will.”

It’s not clear why this information didn’t come out during the trial itself, but either way, Paris Jackson is taking none of it. The actress quickly took to Twitter to defend her late father.

https://twitter.com/ParisJackson/status/745427749901213696

https://twitter.com/ParisJackson/status/745429283628158976

Paris then tweeted a reaction photo:

https://twitter.com/ParisJackson/status/745457743620804608

She also recently received backlash for not making a tribute to Michael Jackson on Father’s Day. Paris took to Twitter against this too, asking if it was really anyone’s business. She may not have publicly remembered him on social media, but it seems that family loyalty is still important in the Jackson family.

[H/T: WetPaint]