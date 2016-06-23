Ariel Winter is hot, and she knows it.

The Modern Family star recently graduated from high school and shared a photo from her grad party, where she’s wearing a skin-tight pink dress with a sexy cut-out.

Apparently not everyone was a fan of the look.

One comment on the photo read, “She’s only 18. My parents would smack me if I pulled that shit at my high school graduation party.”

A lot of the talk surrounded Ariel’s breasts, which the actress has been open about having surgery to reduce. “I still don’t understand she doesn’t want big boobs why is she showing them off and that apparently boob reduction I don’t even think that happened at all,” another comment read.

Now, Ariel is over the critics.

She took to Twitter with some words for the haters.

“Dear sorry body-shamers, I looked HOT in that dress,” she wrote. “And if you hate it, don’t buy it. But please get a hobby. XOXO Ariel # EmbraceYourBody”

Got it?