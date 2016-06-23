Ariel Winter is hot, and she knows it.
The Modern Family star recently graduated from high school and shared a photo from her grad party, where she’s wearing a skin-tight pink dress with a sexy cut-out.
Couldn't be more grateful to @shanelle_gray & @davidbarrygray for throwing me the most amazing graduation party ever last night…the amount of love and support they've shown me for the past four years has been life changing. My sister is my absolute best friend and my everything…❤️ Thank you so much. I couldn't be luckier or more grateful. I was in awe last night and I still am that you guys love me that much to do all of that for me…I never would be where I am today without you two…you guys saved me and taught me to be the person I am today. Dad…I love you!!! Thank you for always being there to support and love me as well and always put a smile on my face no matter what :). I'm so grateful for the bond we now share. Alenah the song you put together with Shanelle and recorded for me was one of the most special gifts I've ever received. I'm still tearing up thinking about it. Thank you for that and for your beautiful, special performance. Also a big thank you so much to Geraldine for putting it all together and to @contemporarycatering @robpauerful for the most amazing food! A special thank you as well to Sharon who is probably the biggest reason I was able to get through high school and accepted into college…you pushed me to always do my best and encouraged me…not to mention you were always there for my 1am freak outs about late projects 🙂 Anddddd thank you SO MUCH to all of my amazing family members and friends that flew in to celebrate with us- you guys are the absolute best. Thank you also to the ones who didn't have to fly in…so much love was felt all around last night. Thank you thank you thank you!!!!!! Class of 2016…❤️ #uclabound
Apparently not everyone was a fan of the look.
One comment on the photo read, “She’s only 18. My parents would smack me if I pulled that shit at my high school graduation party.”
A lot of the talk surrounded Ariel’s breasts, which the actress has been open about having surgery to reduce. “I still don’t understand she doesn’t want big boobs why is she showing them off and that apparently boob reduction I don’t even think that happened at all,” another comment read.
Now, Ariel is over the critics.
She took to Twitter with some words for the haters.
“Dear sorry body-shamers, I looked HOT in that dress,” she wrote. “And if you hate it, don’t buy it. But please get a hobby. XOXO Ariel
#EmbraceYourBody”
Got it?