Harry Styles is leaving his boy band days behind him and taking a new direction. The 22-year-old 1D member has officially signed a solo recording contract with Columbia Records, the same label behind his incredibly popular band.

Harry Styles just broke my heart. — Megan Walsh (@meganwalsh__) June 24, 2016

According to sources, the details of the music deal remain unknown and there is no timeline for a new album. But at this point it may not matter; Considering how heartbroken fans were over Zayn Malik‘s decision to leave One Direction in 2015, you can imagine how much people are freaking out over Styles’ decision.

However, his newfound solo career shouldn’t come as a total surprise. Last year, four of his solo songs were registered with the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers. Then in March, Styles joined Full Stop Management, headed by former CAA executive Jeffrey Azoff.

The band’s mentor Simon Cowell also told Billboard that he was unsure about the band’s future after their 2015 release of Made in the A.M. “I don’t know if it’s a hiatus or a breakup, to be honest. In a weird way, I don’t want to know,” he said. “I don’t think they’ve had enough time to experience what it’s like not being in the group to really answer that.”

Looks like there’s finally a concrete answer. But let’s reminisce on the good days, shall we?