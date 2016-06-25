Texas police shot and killed a woman on Friday after they reported that she had shot and killed her daughters and then refused to drop her weapon.

Authorities state that Christy Sheats was found armed in the street outside a Fort Bend County home Friday afternoon near the bodies of her daughters, Madison, 17, and Taylor Sheats, 22.

One of Sheats’ daughters was pronounced dead at the scene. The other daughter was hospitalized, but later died from her injuries. It was not immediately clear which daughter died at the scene.

“After refusing to drop her weapon, Sheats was shot and killed by a Fulshear city police officer who was assisting,” the sheriff’s office said.

Sheats’ husband – and the girls’ father, was at the home at the time of the shooting and ran for help. A handgun was recovered from the scene.

“It would be too premature to give you a motive as to why something like this took place,” Sheriff Troy Nehls told KTRK. “The best we can [do is] to pray for the father and husband so he can work through this.”

Nehls reported that deputies had been to the home before, but he could not disclose why, according to KTRK.

Fulshear police confirmed that their officer was involved in a statement on Facebook. “Our officer was forced to take action. He was not injured and no deputies were injured. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all involved.”

The department later wrote, “This was a tragic and unfortunate occurrence and we are deeply saddened by the results.”

A Fulshear police represented told People that he did not have information on how the department will handle the officer involved in the shooting. He clarified that no such information would be released going forward.

[Story via]