Last November, a string of sexual assault accusations were made against porn star James Deen, the first of which was from his ex-girlfriend and fellow colleague Stoya. In a single tweet, Stoya described a disturbing instance of rape and subconsciously encouraged Deen’s other victims to come forward with their own stories.

https://twitter.com/stoya/status/670689154498449413

Since then, Stoya has stayed out of the limelight. She did not attend the Adult Video News Awards that year, tried getting out of hosting the XBiz awards, and gave fellow porn star Kayden Kross her stake in the progressive start-up she launched, TrenchcoatX. But in a recent interview with New York Magazine, Stoya talks about moving on, the rape accusations, and how’s she’s trying to change the porn industry for the better.

Since the accusations against James Deen came to light, Stoya started seeing a therapist and was diagnosed with PTSD, telling New York mag she “would burst into tears” if someone put their hand on her throat. But despite the trauma, Stoya has yet to quit the porn business. Instead of leaving it behind, she’s taken steps to make it better. Aside from returning to work at TrenchcoatX in April, Stoya has plans to make an on-camera appearance within in the next few months.

“What I don’t want is for my entire career and therefore entire life to be all about James and what he did to me,” she told New York. “Has my life not been all about James and what he did to me for long enough?”

Her latest project is with a 26-year-old transgender activist named Ava, who’s documenting her transition with directorial help from Stoya. She also aims to shoot scenes with aging bodies as a form of “self-expression and of rebellion.”

“Ava wanting to show a sexualized trans body is what inspired me to say, Okay, I want to show a sexualized aging body,” she said. “And I’m really the best person positioned to do this.”

Moving on may take some time, but it’s definitely possible — and Stoya has overcome a lot.