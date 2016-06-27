The recent allegations of actor Johnny Depp’s abuse towards his wife, Amber Heard, during their 15-month marriage have completely shocked fans and friends alike. One of those in disbelief is Winona Ryder, Depp’s former fiancée.

Ryder makes clear that, in her experience, Depp was never violent or abusive towards her. She and Depp met on the set of Edward Scissorhands and began dating. They got engaged shortly after, but broke up in 1992 after four years of being together. When questioned about the recent domestic abuse allegations against her ex, Ryder found the claim “unimaginable.”

“I can only speak from my own experience, which was wildly different than what is being said. I mean, he was never, never that way towards me. Never abusive at all towards me. I only know him as a really good, loving, caring guy who is very, very protective of the people that he loves,” she told TIME in a recent interview. Ryder wants to believe the best in Depp and cannot imagine him as someone who could be violent towards those he cares about.

But the star continues to remind us that she met Depp when she was only 17, and things could have definitely changed since then. Ryder is careful with her words as she touches on the consequences of victim-blaming. “I wasn’t there. I don’t know what happened. I’m not calling anyone a liar. I’m just saying, it’s difficult and upsetting for me to wrap my head around it.” The Stranger Things actress doesn’t know what happened between Depp and Heard, but it’s clear that she’s stuck between being loyal to her friend and not wanting to accuse the victim of lying.

Ryder sums up the shocking nature of it all: “You know with certain people you hear something and go, “I can see that.” But this isn’t that. So anyway this is the first time I’ve said anything so I don’t know. I can only offer my own experience. It’s such a serious, horrible thing to be accused of.”

[H/T: E! Online]