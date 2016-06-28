A new study conducted in Paris reveals that women are 19 times more successful landing a job interview if they wear revealing clothing than those who are dressed more conservatively.

These upsetting findings are set to be revealed at a world-leading body image conference in London entitled ‘Appearance Matters’, which also addresses weight loss surgery, eating disorders, and other body image issues.

Based in Paris-Sorbonne University in France, researcher Dr. Sevag Kertechian conducted the study on how clothing impacts the job recruitment process. Over a period of three years, he put two women forward for 100 sales role opportunities each. Their resumes were nearly identical, but their photographs revealed each woman wearing either a conservative or revealing outfit.

From the 200 accountancy applications, the woman in the revealing cut dress received 68 more job offers. Dr. Kertechian states, “Regardless of the job, whether customer-facing saleswoman or office-based accountant, the candidate with the low cut clothing received more positive answers.”

This upsetting study is just another example of the sexism women face in the workforce. A woman’s clothing choices or a slight glimpse of her cleavage is no indication of job capability. More so, it is insulting to women to hire favorably based on attire and body presentation. These are no clues to a woman’s professionalism, dedication, or qualifications that could lead to success in a job. While these results are not shocking by any means, they are certainly unsettling.

