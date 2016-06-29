Cassie Martin’s dad isn’t the first parent to make fun of his child’s social media habits, but he might do it best.

The hilarious guy took the critical dad duty of embarrassing his kids to new levels when he recreated his daughter’s selfies, down to the duck faces, poses, headwear, and tattoos.

https://twitter.com/CassandraOlay/status/719763660915146753?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

https://twitter.com/CassandraOlay/status/745835912261672960?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

But really – this guy has duck face down to a science.

Obviously Cassie secretly loves this – she’s the one who shared it on her Twitter page in the first place to share with the world. How can you not? This kind of thing needs to be seen.

TL;DR: This isn’t a regular dad…he’s a cool dad.