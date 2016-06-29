Taylor Sheats, 22, and Madison Sheats, 17, died of gunshot wounds Friday night after their mother, Christy Sheats, shot them during a family argument. Christy — a 42-year-old mother who had a history of mental illness and lived in Fulshear, Texas with her two daughters and husband — was killed by police after she refused to drop her weapon when they arrived.

The crime was horrific. Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls said an argument led to the shooting after Christy called a family meeting on her husband’s birthday. She had hidden a gun under a couch cushion prior to the meeting, and when they gathered, opened fire.

In an effort to get away from Christy, Jason Sheats and their daughters ran outside, where Madison Sheats collapsed and died. Jason Sheats ran to the end of their neighborhood’s cul-de-sac.

From FOX News,

Christy Sheats shot Taylor Sheats one more time on the street. A witness told investigators Christy Sheats then went back into the home, reloaded her gun and shot Taylor once more. When officers arrived, they saw Christy Sheats shooting one of her daughters in the street, the sheriff’s office said.

On Tuesday, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office released recordings of the 911 call Madison Sheats made during the fatal shooting. “Please forgive me, I’m sorry,” Madison Sheats, 17, said to her mom. “Please don’t shoot, I’m sorry. Please don’t point that gun at us.” Jason Sheats, the shooter’s husband, can be heard in the background, “I promise you, whatever you want,” before the call dropped.

From Hollywood Life,

“[Jason] told Christy, ‘Just shoot yourself. Make it easy on all of us, just shoot yourself,’ and she said, ‘No, that’s not what this is about, this is about punishing you,’” Madison Davey told ABC News. “I always knew something would happen. I never thought she would do this. Christy was toxic for the family. She was mentally unstable.” Christy apparently told her husband, “This is about punishing you,” during the shooting.

The full call is below, but be warned, the material is very disturbing.