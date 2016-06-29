The husband of the Texas woman who fatally shot their two daughters last week believes that his wife committed the crime because she “wanted to see him suffer,” according to a news conference that took place on Wednesday.

On her husband Jason’s birthday, Christy Sheats, called a “family meeting” in their living room and began shooting at their daughters, Taylor and Madison.

Jason pleaded with Christy to stop, but she continued shooting and eventually killed both of their daughters. Sheats was later killed by police after refusing to drop her weapon. Her husband was not injured during the attack.

Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls revealed on Wednesday that Christy and Jason Sheats had been having marriage problems since 2012, when Christy Sheats’ grandfather – the man who raised her – died. The two had been on a “downward spiral” ever since and were constantly on the verge of getting a divorce. In fact, the couple had been separated multiple times over their 20-year marriage.

Jason first believed that Christy had gathered everyone in the living room so that she could tell their daughters about their split.

“We asked Mr. Sheats for a motive in his own words,” Nehls said. “He stated that he felt Christy wanted him to suffer.”

Nehls later added that while Christy had “ample time and opportunity to shoot and kill her husband, she [actively] chose not to.”

“Mr. Sheats stated that Christy knew how much he loved Taylor and Madison and how much they loved him,” he continued. “By killing his children, Mr. Sheats will have to live the rest of his life with this horrible memory.”

At this time, Jason Sheats is not speaking with the press.

