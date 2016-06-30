We’ve all been there: your parents finding your alcohol stash.

Personally, I had a couple bottle of Captain Morgan uncreatively hidden in the bottom of my closet – but that place was such a mess that even I had trouble locating my secret rum. My parents had no chance of finding it until I had died and they were giving away all my clothes.

Elainey had a similarly common hiding spot – her sock drawer. Unfortunately, while she was enjoying a vacation with friends, her dad stumbled upon the bottle of whiskey she was hoarding in there. Instead of calling her with a stern warning that she was in deep sh*t when she got home, Elainey’s dad sent her this hilarious video.

soooooo my parents found this bottle I was hiding in my room and this happened…… pic.twitter.com/99U2yECsdy — Lovey (@glovelacee) June 22, 2016

“We heard a news report of people breaking into houses and hiding whiskey bottles, so if that’s the case, we need to contact the police,” the dad says without cracking a smile.

Good luck, Elainey…