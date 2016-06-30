Louis Tomlinson, of boy band sensation One Direction, made headlines when it was announced that he was going to be a father. Now that he is one, he’s taking action to be as present as possible in his son’s life. TMZ reports that Tomlinson is filing for joint custody of his 5-month-old son, Freddie Reign. The baby’s mother, Briana Jungwirth, has apparently been “inconsistent” with letting the star see his child, sources report.

According to TMZ, Tomlinson is seeking out a 50/50 joint physical and legal custody of Freddie, with an equal division of time between the two parents. The One Direction star is currently paying Jungwirth $15K in child support, along with renting a $1 million house for his baby mama and his baby.

E! News and PEOPLE can also confirm that Tomlinson has filed for joint custody. In February, a month after Freddie was born, PEOPLE reported that the couple had “an interim agreement in terms of access” that included weekly visitation hours but no overnight visits. This agreement was supposed to be temporary while Tomlinson and Jungwirth worked out disputes over financial contributions. Now it seems like things might be headed to court, as Tomlinson fights for his right to be with his son.

Tomlinson’s been very open about his love for Freddie Reign. Even if it means the end of 1D as we know it, here’s hoping this works out for him.