Malia Obama is going to be making the most of her gap year before attending Harvard in the fall. She has just landed an internship at the U.S. Embassy in Spain, according to ABC Spain.

Must be nice to have your father be the President of the United States, huh?

Malia has already proven that she is more than ready to spend time in the Embassy’s offices in Madrid. Earlier this year, she went with her father to Cuba and helped him out with his Spanish.

Working at the U.S. Embassy in Spain will certainly be a career shift for Malia. Her previous internships have been in the entertainment industry. She has worked in New York on the set of Lena Dunham’s HBO series, Girls, and in Los Angeles on the Halle Berry series, Extant.

In short, Malia Obama has beauty and brains. She is going to be more than prepared when she arrives on Harvard’s campus in the coming fall.

