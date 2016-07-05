Caitlyn Jenner has been shining in the media spotlight lately, getting more and more vocal about issues she cares about. Although no one person can or should be a voice for an entire community, many view her as the spokesperson for transgender and LGBTQ rights due to her already high profile in the media. But that tends to be a problem, especially as Jenner identifies as a Republican. In this Presidential election season, she openly supported Republican nominee Ted Cruz before he dropped out of the race altogether. Now she’s backing the likely nominee of the Republican party – Donald Trump.

In a recent interview with Stat, Jenner discussed medical transgender care, which eventually led to whether Republicans or Democrats understood LGBTQ issues better. The star emphasizes that she’s “on the conservative Republican side.” Jenner then begins her pro-Trump stance. “Everybody looks at the Democrats as being better with these issues. But Trump seems to be very much for women. He seems very much behind the LGBT[Q] community because of what happened in North Carolina with the bathroom issue. He backed the LGBT[Q] community,” she explains. Jenner then adds “But in Trump’s case, there’s a lot more unknowns. With Hillary, you pretty much know what you’re gonna get with the LGBT[Q] community.”

Trump’s stance on LGBTQ rights and issues, though hard to identify, is actually terrible. He recently met with 400 of the nation’s most conservative Christians who are openly anti-LGBTQ and homophobic. Trump has even threatened to appoint judges that would overthrow the SCOTUS’ ruling on same-sex marriage. Now, looking at the Democratic candidate, Hillary Clinton did spend more than a decade opposing same-sex marriage. However, she’s since changed her stance and has firmly supported it since 2013. But looking at Trump’s record of false or exaggerated statements seems far less reassuring.

As for women’s issues? Trump has publicly proved time and time again that he is a misogynistic bully who insults, sexualizes (including his own daughters), and belittles women. He has no respect, clear even from his Twitter account:

I’d say “to each her own” but I sincerely hope Jenner does more research before voting in November.