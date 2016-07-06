Lyndsey Hoover, 23, could walk down the street in a t-shirt and jeans without anyone thinking twice. She can sit down to eat in a restaurant, or go to the movies with her family. But these things haven’t always been available for the Texan woman. She used to weigh 322 lbs. But after not being able to fasten her seatbelt on a plane to Las Vegas in 2014, Hoover decided it was time to make changes in her life.

Hoover had struggled with her weight her entire life, with peers calling her cruel names in school. That struggle continued into adulthood, where Hoover recognized that she had horrible dietary habits. She explains that she was addicted to fast food and Diet Coke, easily able to consume 4,000 calories a day. Hoover describes that she “had always been overweight but on my 21st birthday I felt like my life was over, I had always imagined I would be out celebrating with friends but I had nothing to celebrate.”

After reaching her heaviest weight of 322 lbs, Hoover had completely put her life on hold. She feared going to restaurants, movie theaters, or anywhere else with chairs she may not be able to fit in. Her husband Randy never cared about her weight, but Hoover was very depressed. After the plane incident, she met with a doctor who referred her for gastric bypass in June 2014 and put her on a strict diet.

After her surgery, Hoover went from eating 4,000 calories a day to just 700. Every day for a year and half, she would have a protein shake for breakfast, a turkey breast for lunch, and a protein bar for dinner. And the weight dropped.

Hoover lost 196 lbs in over a year, going from a tight size 30 to the lower numbers on the jeans rack. But dropping all that weight meant a lot of excess skin painfully hanging on her stomach. She had to buy two jean sizes up in order to hide it, and felt like she couldn’t show off her body without having to excuse her excess skin.

In February 2016, Hoover went under the knife again for a tummy tuck, removing 9 lbs of excess skin. To top it all off, she went back in March for breast implants that took her A-cup to a DD-cup. The total cost of her surgeries is about $15,500 but Hoover believes it was worth it.

Today, Hoover is a size 0 and happier with her body image than she has ever been. “I am so proud of the transformation I have made and I now feel like I am living the life I always dreamed of,” she explains. Hoover’s perfect body may have been costly, but she feels it was well worth it.

[H/T: Daily Mail]