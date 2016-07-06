Sarah Louise Bryan is no stranger when it comes to thinking outside of the box. She first garnered attention as a designer when she made an incredibly colorful dress out of Skittles. The mother of two went viral after posting a picture of her Skittles dress on social media, helping her out of financial trouble. But now Bryan is pushing the envelope a little further with a new dress – made out of pubes.

Yes. Actual human pubic hair.

According to the Sun, Bryan posted an appeal on Twitter for down-there hair donations to create her piece. When asked about her inspiration, she lists competition against Lady Gaga‘s meat dress, saying that “I wanted to beat her at the title of most disgusting dress.” She’s definitely on the right track. “I thought of the design because of how gross it is. I thought what would be the worst thing to have on your dress,” she explains. We’re not sure anyone would argue with that statement.

And people donated a lot. Bryan says she stored the pubes – get this – in her 13 year-old son’s bedroom. After receiving enough donations after six months, the designer got right to work. She thankfully had the common sense to wear a mask and gloves when working with the dress. Once her work was complete, Bryan posted the finished project on social media.

The designer’s project has gotten a lot of mixed reactions, especially on Twitter, though many people were pretty stoked their pubes were used for artistic purposes. But Bryan doesn’t seem to care too much about what other people think. She explains how “I love creating wearable art from things no one else would think of. I pride myself in being the first in the world to create something so unique.” Kudos to her for a VERY creative idea, but we doubt this dress will be hitting the runway anytime soon.

