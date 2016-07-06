If you’ve ever shopped for women’s clothing, you know the struggle of trying to find your size. You could be an S in one brand, but an XL at the store across the street. Or worse, you fall on the ends of the size chart, and can never find anything you like in your size. SmartGlamour, an affordable and customizable ethical clothing line based in NYC, understands your pain.

SmartGlamour offers every cute design they produce from XXS to 6X. They focus on inclusivity, making clothing available for people of all shapes, sizes, heights, and styles. All items can also be customized to fit every body. They list three main goals on their website: “to empower our customers through clothing and help them on a road to body acceptance, to make good quality clothing that is sold at affordable prices, and to cut away at hatred that stems from insecurity and the belief that beauty and brains can not go hand in hand.”

Their newest campaign #InYourSize embraces all of those ideas. Instead of photographing 12 people in 12 clothing sizes, they used 60 diverse models in order to prove that size really is just a number on a chart. SmartGlamour shows that there are far more factors than just hip and bust size when it comes to picking out clothes. The company also neatly points out that “Sizes mean fabric and thread – not much else. A size is what you wear – not who you are.” SmartGlamour wants this campaign to prove that every woman deserves to feel beautiful in the clothing they wear, no matter the letter on the label.

Check out the full campaign here:

