After the tragic killings of black men Alton Sterling and Philando Castile just four days after America’s Independence Day, Beyonce stopped her show in Glasgow, Scotland last night to honor victims of police brutality.

The singer made a heartfelt statement on her website decrying police brutality yesterday, and posted the following snippet on her Instagram account:

However, she didn’t stop there. During her show last night in Glasgow, Scotland, the singer used her powerful platform to deliver a powerful message. After calling a moment of silence, a screen displaying a list of black victims of police brutality showed behind her. The list included Sandra Bland, Eric Garner, Oscar Grant, Tamir Rice, Sterling, Castile, and more than a dozen other names. The screen concluded with a chilling, “And Countless Others.”

Beyoncé just paused her Glasgow show for a moment of silence, displaying victims of police brutality. #AltonSterling pic.twitter.com/3T8KyAkfIA — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 7, 2016

She then provided fans with a chill-inducing a capella version of her song “Freedom.”

https://twitter.com/PopCrave/status/751171896075382785

Simple, yet powerful. These issues are no longer something we can ignore. What can we do? And when will it end?