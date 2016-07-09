Conditioner: don’t leave the shower without it.

You may have developed quite the strong routine with your shampoo and conditioner, but I am here to tell you that you have been doing it all wrong. Your hair could look so much better if you just did a quick swap with your shampoo and conditioner!

Conditioning before shampooing, a technique encouraged by TRESemmé’s Beauty-Full Volume line, will invigorate your hair with volume while still leaving it super smooth. The website states that conditioning first softens the hair and then shampooing it afterwards washes away the weight.

Nina Dimachki, Kérastaste’s artistic director, told Refinery29 that if you decide to take on this reversing regimen, you should be sure to condition your hair from root-to-tip as opposed to the traditional method of starting below the ears. You won’t have to worry about your hair being oily because the shampoo will wash away any excess oils.

Dimachki also explained that this routine will make your blowout last longer, which means you won’t have to worry about humidity frizzing up your perfectly done hairdo the moment you leave the house.

It couldn’t hurt to give it a shot!

[Story via]