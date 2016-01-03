Why You Shouldn’t Wash Your Hair Every Day

The idea of going days, maybe even weeks, straight without washing your hair might seem absolutely disgusting. Why would anyone ever want to do that?

Many females wash their hair every one to two days. It’s not that they necessarily enjoy the process of doing this so much as they simply prefer to not look like a grease ball. Understandable. But there are actually many benefits to waiting as long as possible in between washes. Bare with me here.

Just to be clear: this does not mean you should forgo daily bathing. Maintaining healthy hygiene should (obviously) be a priority of any functioning member of society. It just means that every time you take a shower you don’t have to shampoo and conditioner your hair.

Here are some of the top reasons why females should consider washing their hair less frequently:

The natural oils in your hair will be more effective

Many commercial hair products contain sulfate and other chemicals that strip your hair of these naturally occurring oils. Yes, these are the same oils that make your hair look greasy if you go to long without lathering up. But, rest assured, the less you shampoo your hair, the faster these natural oils will regulate. Since these oils are actually really good for your strands, and help to make them stronger, glossier and healthier, once you get past the initial awkward transition, you will actually be able to last much longer in between washes with gorgeous looking locks.

Your color will last longer

If you dye your hair, it is all the more reason to cut back on shampooing, since the sulfates in hair products can also strip your hair of color and cause it to fade much faster than it otherwise would.

It becomes a better texture for styling

You know how a lot of hairdressers will request that you don’t wash your hair immediately before your appointment? Sorry to disappoint you, but it’s not because they just enjoy shampooing your hair so much. When you don’t wash your hair, any way you style your hair will last longer. From updos and topknots, to braids and blowouts, all hair-dos will stay intact longer if your hair hasn’t recently been washed.

You won’t have as much grease

While your hair does have natural oils that can cause it to look, uh, wet, there are also different oils that occur when there is too much product build-up. Guess what products can contribute to this build-up? Yep, shampoos. Of course, your scalp will need some time to adjust. But once it does, you’ll be amazed at how much longer you can go without feeling the need to wash it.

You save time and money

Even if you don’t have super long or thick hair, shampooing your hair every day can be tiring – and expensive. The less you shampoo you use, the fewer trips to the store you’ll have to make to re-up. Plus, misting your hair with some dry shampoo is a much faster morning routine than washing and drying it is.