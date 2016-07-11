After the birth of her son, Saint West, Kim Kardashian struggled for some time in losing her post-baby body. But the star didn’t struggle for long. After losing 60 lbs, Kim K looks so good, people accused her of using Photoshop in Fergie’s “M.I.L.F. $” video. But according to her, all it takes is diet and exercise. She proudly reveals the details of her routine to many sources.

While Kardashian did use a corset in Fergie’s video, she credits a strict Atkins diet and regular exercise for her post-pregnancy bod. After North West was born, the mom found it difficult to stick to it. This time around, she found it much easier, saying how “I love to work out and you definitely have to work out to tone up, but so much of it is how you eat.” But though she lamented cutting out sweets, she faced it head on in true Kardashian style. “After-baby body? I welcome that challenge.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/BHksgcAhZrO/?taken-by=kimkardashian

The Daily Mail also reported how Kardashian has been documenting her food intake on social media. She gives sample meals to illustrate how she maintains a balanced diet. For example, a typical Kim K breakfast is where the star gets most of her carbs, including oatmeal, egg frittatas with vegetables, turkey bacon, and lots of fruit. While that sounds delicious, Kardashian reports to having to give up a lot, including Fourth of July festivities where she might be tempted to break her Atkins diet. This, along with her exercise, has helped her drop 60 lbs, including 7 lbs in 2 weeks.

Additionally, an insider source confirmed Kardashian’s honest work to E! News. The insider reported that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star worked out twice a day, with cardio and strengthening involved. “And she’s doing a very strict Atkins plan, eating about 20 grams of carbs a day,” the source shared. “She’s really happy with the results.” Well, with that 26-inch waistline, we would be too.