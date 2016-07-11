Over the weekend, you may have seen a new Kylie Cosmetics matte lipstick color floating about. It looked like a reddish-brown shade in gold packaging and was emblazoned with “BIRTHDAY EDITION.” It is allegedly called “Leo,” which is also Kylie Jenner‘s horoscope sign.

However, like magic, photos of the brand new, secret color disappeared. Several beauty Instagram accounts, alongside the shade, were suddenly gone as well. So, what happened?

According to the Instagram account, The Lip Snitches, Kylie Cosmetics’ legal team contacted the account to remove the photos, claiming that they were leaked without Kylie’s approval.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BHp5gbAALQT/

The Lip Snitches uploaded screencaps of what Kylie’s legal team had to say to these accounts that “leaked” the new lip kit shade. The person running the account also issued an apology to Kylie Jenner for being the first to leak the potential new shade. They said:

“As the first person to post it, I feel greatly responsible for all the accounts that have been penalized for the picture & for the other repercussions some people have had to face,” The Lip Snitches wrote on Insta. “Just wanted to apologize to everyone & Kylie Cosmetics! Lesson learned, in the future I’ll be making sure I check sources, facts, & trademarks more in depth! If you know me, you know know I’m about honesty & what I posted yesterday was not a representation of that, whether it’s a big deal to some or small to others. I never want to my account to become so obsessed with getting a ‘scoop’ that I forget about PEOPLE & how to treat them, whether it’s Kylie Jenner or an account with 10 followers!! (It was Kylie’s property & I should have respected that).”

Kylie, however, did confirm on Twitter that new shades were coming to her cosmetic line. It is possible that the infamous “Leo” shade might be one of them.

Yes three new mattes! https://t.co/PEleEWyXQC — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) July 9, 2016

Who knew that we would be learning a lesson about privacy from Kylie Jenner in 2016?

