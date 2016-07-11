The Olympic trials for Team USA 2016 took place over this past weekend, with several qualified gymnasts competing for a coveted spot on the road to Rio. They worked four events: the balance beam, the uneven bars, the vault, and a floor routine. But only five incredible gymnasts and three alternates won a spot on the official team, each with different strengths. Despite a few wobbles and falls, it seems that Team USA 2016 will make some incredible competition in Brazil.

Here are the new Fierce Five:

