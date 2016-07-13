Pokémon Go came out last week and suddenly people are throwing themselves into traffic, subway lines, and parks with dead bodies. The mayhem is unstoppable. But this scorned woman is using it for the greater good: to humiliate her no-good cheating ex-boyfriend.

Evan Scribner from Sunnyside, Queens, was trying to get some side action when his girlfriend discovered his cheating ways thanks to the augmented-reality app’s geolocation. Scribner told the New York Post that his girlfriend noticed he was playing the game in Bushwick, but instead found out he was cozying up to an old fling.

“She saw that I had caught a Pokémon while at my ex’s house,” Scribner said. “She found out last night at my house and hasn’t contacted me since then.” Unlike Scribner, many men have credited the game to getting them laid. Weird, but true.

“Pokémon Go is great for my mental health. I also got laid,” @TruthHurtsCrown tweeted Monday. Another tweeter, @blaq_sav added, “Pokémon got me laid.”

No word on whether or not either of these statements are true, but one thing is for certain: Evan Scribner is a complete moron.