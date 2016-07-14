Autumn Diesroth is a normal 15-year-old girl from Pennsylvania, and just like the rest of the world, she became consumed with Pokemon Go. But on top of capturing those little Pokemon creatures, Diesroth got hit by a car while running after one.

Prepare for 39287498749829143 more stories just like this.

According to her mother, Tracy Nolan, Diesroth had been playing the game when she found herself in the middle of a busy highway. When she tried to cross to get closer to the augmented-reality creature, she was hit by an oncoming car.

“The Pokemon game took her across a major highway at 5 o’clock in the evening, which is rush hour,” Nolan told Channel 11. “Parents, don’t let your kids play this game because you don’t want to go through what I went through last night. I really thought I was losing my daughter.”

Diesroth was left covered in scrapes, bruises, and injuries to her collarbone and foot. She remains in the hospital where she can safely catch ’em all.