So this is new. Nakia Razey was hanging out at Georgia’s Hurricane Harbor, one of Six Flags’ side theme parks, when she was reportedly rushed to the OR. Now she’s suing the company, but for a pretty insane reason. Razey alleges that she was paired with an overweight person during her ride through the Bonzai Pipeline, causing the experience to turn dangerous. As a result, she apparently ended up being rushed to the hospital.

For those who aren’t aware, the Bonzai Pipeline ride hurls riders on rafts down a slide with a 4-story drop. There are also multiple rapid turns before riders are dumped into a giant splash pool.

According to Razey, park workers loaded her into a raft with a 250-pound rider, and the person’s weight severely overloaded it. Aside from the tube swaying violently, she claims she was repeatedly slammed into the interior of the tube, causing severe injuries. She was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital and immediately into the operating room.

While the incident happened last year, Razey is just filing the case now. Her and her husband both want money over the “loss of affection” they experienced as a result of her injuries.

LOL, I have a feeling this lawsuit won’t go far with that as reason, but do you. Lawyer fees aren’t that expensive, right?