RNC 2016: Dates, TV Channels, Schedule & How To Watch

The 2016 Republican National Convention starts July 18, 2016. This election is enormously important, so be sure to tune in to see your republican candidate nomination.While the main event begins at primetime, tv stations will be covering the convention as early as 11AM eastern time.

Here’s what you need to know about watching the RNC live:

Republican National Convention 2016 Viewing Details

Date: Monday, July 18, 2016 – Thursday, July 21, 2016

Time: See below for individual TV station times

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Speakers: Melania Trump, Lt. Gen Michael Flynn, sen. Joni Ernst, Jason Beardsley, Rep. Ryan Zinke, Willie Robertson, Gov. Rick perry, Marcus Luttrell, Scott Baio, Pat Smith (mother of Benghazi victim Sean Smith), Mark Geist, John Tegan, Kent Terry & Kelly Terry-Willis, Antonio Sabato Jr., Marry Ann Mendoza, Sabine Durden, Jamiel Shaw, Rep. Michael McCaul, Daryll Glenn, Sen. Tom Cotton, Karen Vaughn, Sen. Jeff Session, and former Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

RNC Primetime: While the convention goes on all day, the main speakers will begin at 8PM Eastern time, beginning with a session on immigration and national security. The theme is “Make America Safe Again.”

TV Channels:

C-Span: This station will have full coverage of the event beginning at 11 am, including a pre-convention show at 7PM.

MSNBC: Around the clock reporting for 20 hours a day, including snippets from social media outlets and NBC.com.

RNC-TV: Some cable companies have provided a special RNC-TV channel with all-day coverage. It will be called “RNC” or “RNCTV” in your package if your TV has this.

CNN: CNN is offering 24 hours of live programming from the convention hall. At night, “America’s Choice 2016” will focus on the prime speakers of the event, beginning at 9PM eastern time.

Fox News: Fox will have coverage on and off all day from the convention floor. Its on-location primetime coverage will consist of On the Record with Greta Van Susteren at 7 p.m. Eastern, The Kelly File at 9 p.m Eastern, America’s Election Headquarters at 10 p.m Eastern, and a special two-hour Hannity at 11 p.m. Eastern.

CBS News: Campaign coverage from 10-11 PM Eastern time

ABC News: “Your Voice Your Vote” begins at 10PM

NBC News: Coverage begins at 10PM

Special C-Span Events: On Monday July 18, 2016, a special panel called “Women For Trump” will be speaking in support, beginning at 11AM.