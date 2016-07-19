Kesha is back, everyone! The pop star announced today via Instagram that she will be going on tour very soon this summer. Exclusive pre-sale for tickets starts today, according to the video caption.

Kesha’s tour will feature new songs that have never been performed before, also according to the Instagram video. Kesha seems pretty excited about it, even though it appears as though she will only be performing a few shows this summer, especially considering the short notice. The minimal length of the long-awaited tour is likely due to the messy lawsuit against her producer and label executive Dr. Luke.

For those who live under a rock, Kesha filed a lawsuit back in 2014 accusing her manager of drugging her, raping her and abusing her in every possible way for years. Dr. Luke has consistently denied the allegations against him and has countersued for breach of contract and defamation. In February, a judge denied Kesha’s request for a preliminary injunction that would allow her to record and release new music without Dr. Luke. As Kesha left heartbroken and in tears, Dr. Luke spoke out against her in a series of Tweets.

Fans and celebrities alike have shown major support for the pop star, especially when she was dealt another blow as her abuse claims were dismissed in April. But Kesha still has a fighting chance with lawsuits in New York and Tennessee. This new, upcoming tour isn’t the only public event she has recently participated in. Although Kesha hasn’t released any original songs since 2012, she collaborated with DJ-producer Zedd to remix his song “True Colors” back in 2015. Kesha also performed at the LGBT Pride Festival in Pittsburgh and has been outspoken on social media.

Even though this upcoming tour may be short and sweet, we’re happy to see Kesha happy.

[H/T: People]