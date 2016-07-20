Meet James Holt: Kylie Jenner and Kardashian superfan who spent over $23,000 on lip fillers and botox in order to look more like his reality TV idols. This is far from the first time we’ve seen a Kardashian wannabe, and sadly, this is far from the last. But Holt is a more interesting case.

The 22-year-old from Bury, Greater Manchester, has handed over tons of money to plastic surgeons for Botox, cheek filler, under eye filler, filler in his jawline, and lip injections. According to the Daily Mail, he’s also stated that he is willing to have six ribs removed to achieve his ideal (and signature Kardashian silhouette) hourglass shape. It’s been five years since his first procedure, and Holt has since gone from looking like a regular teenager to a doll-like fanboy.

“I’m going to be really fake looking — that’s the look I’m going for,” he explained. “I love the Kardashians, especially Kylie and Khloe, but Kim is past it now. I love that big butt and small waist look.”

Well James, we’re here to tell you your dream has been achieved! You are incredibly fake looking, so maybe take it easy for a bit.

Fortunately, the Kardashians can’t take all the credit for changing this guy’s aesthetic — Holt planned to overhaul his look at an early age in order to look like tabloid models. However, Kylie and her famous sisters clearly have a hold on him.

“Since Kylie started getting big lips a year ago it’s become really fashionable,” he explained. “Mine are bigger than Kylie’s now.” They are indeed, and it wasn’t easy to get them there. In fact, it was actually horrifying. A few days after Holt first pumped his lips, bubbles started to form on his top lip and eventually, filler began to leak out of his pout. But as you can tell by the below photos, no amount of botulism will ever stop him.

Holt also plans to get a chin implant, his toes straightened, and fat transferred to his butt to make it rounder. Um. Whatever makes you happy.

VIEW GALLERY