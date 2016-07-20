Miranda Kerr is officially engaged and made the announcement in the most modern way possible: over Snapchat. Thankfully it’s not because she’s social media crazed, it’s because her new fiancé is Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel.

The supermodel — who was previously married to Orlando Bloom — is engaged to the 26-year-old techie after just a year of dating. Here’s the snap:

Nothing says romance like a good Bitmoji.

Spiegel — who founded Snapchat while attending Stanford — is said to be worth over $2.1 billion, making him one of the youngest self-made billionaires in the world. The two made their first appearance as a couple in June 2015 after a 2014 meeting in New York City during a Louis Vuitton dinner. According to the 33-year-old Victoria’s Secret model, the pair hit it off almost immediately, but began their relationship as friends.

“We were really good friends for a long time before we started dating,” Kerr explained to an Australian newspaper when they first started dating. “Evan met Flynn [her son], so yeah, things are going well. Orlando thinks he’s great. We’re just a modern family now!”

Congrats you guys!