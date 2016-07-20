Leonardo DiCaprio, love of my life and Hollywood’s biggest (and presumably hottest) playboy has a new love interest: Sports Illustrated model Nina Agdal. Unsurprisingly neither person has confirmed the relationship, but now, neither one of them have to; Agdal’s grandmother did it for them.

According to the Daily Mail, Agdal’s grandmother Lona confirmed that the 24-year-old Danish beauty is dating the 41-year-old Oscar winner.

“We have not said hello to him, but we hope that he behaves towards her. Otherwise he will get me to deal with,” said Lona. “I can tell you that it is six years since they first met, and now the relationship apparently developed.”

The two were first romantically linked in 2014 but were seeing other people. According to friends, they hooked up at the Cannes Film festival in May. Then last week, DiCaprio was cozying up to a lady friend on a beach in Malibu, California. He was photographed kissing a woman in a blue and white striped bikini. It turned out to be Nina Agdal.

Will this one last? Leo has a questionable track record when it comes to models, but maybe he’s growing out of his Peter Pan ways? I personally just want to see him happy, preferably with me, but whatever.

VIEW GALLERY

