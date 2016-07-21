Lucy Hale is instantly recognizable for being part of Pretty Little Liars, but before landing her famous role as Aria Montgomery, the petite actress had been in the spotlight before. Hale first emerged as a singer when she won the reality show American Juniors.

Although Hale moved to Hollywood in pursuit of landing a record deal, she ended up having minor roles in various shows: Drake & Josh, Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, The O.C., How I Met Your Mother, among many others.

Hale would go on to star in movies like The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2, Lifetime’s Sorority Wars, A Cinderella Story: Once Upon A Song and Scream 4.

Hale returned to her music roots with the release of her album Road Between in 2014, which she was praised for. The talented singer and actress is also the brand ambassador for the beauty brand Mark Girl.

Lucy Hale‘s style is chic with an array of colors and fabrics. She isn’t afraid to rock a cute mini-skirt or go for a more flowy look in a long lacy dress. Check out her best styles through the years.

VIEW GALLERY