Our favorite TV show is back! Unfortunately, our favorite judges are not. America’s Next Top Model was discontinued in December 2015 but has been picked back up by VH1 for 2016. The show is being revamped for Cycle 23, which includes an entirely new judging panel.

While Tyra Banks will remain as the show’s executive producer, she will no longer be the host. Instead, British pop star Rita Ora will be smizing along way as the ringleader of ANTM Cycle 23. The panel will also include rising model Ashley Graham; Drew Elliott, the chief creative officer of Paper magazine; and super stylist Law Roach. Luckily, Tyra Banks hints that she may pop up in a few episodes of Cycle 23, but she ultimately will not be the one deciding who stays and who goes home.

America’s Next Top Model Cycle 23 Viewing Details

Date: TBA 2016

Time: TBA

TV Channel: VH1

Host: Rita Ora

Judges: Rita Ora, Law Roach, Drew Elliott, Ashley Graham

We’re not sure how things will work without Tyra’s electric TV presence but we’re willing to binge-watch and find out. Check out the new panel here:

