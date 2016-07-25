Sometimes knowing too much can be hard. This goes for everything — when your younger brother lost his virginity, all the girls your boyfriend slept with, how fruit smoothies aren’t actually that good for you — but there are times when knowing too much can actually work in your favor. Like Eli, who found out his friend’s boyfriend was cheating on her and used it to his benefit. Yes it sounds weird, but the man is actually a hero of the world.

After finding his friend’s boyfriend hanging out with some girl who wasn’t his girlfriend, he confronted him via text and got straight to the point.





Obviously this kid wasn’t f*cking around, because a large pie from Pizza Hut really did show up at Eli’s house.

But don’t worry, before you start ranting about how Eli sold his soul for a slice of delicious pizza, know that he never kept the cheating information to himself. After getting his free pie, he promptly texted Samantha to tell her the news about her loser boyfriend.



Ok… he could have been a little more sensitive about that one… but whatever! At least he said something. And got a free dinner to boot. Things could be worse, am I right?

