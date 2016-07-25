Dress codes can be tricky. Implementing one for a workplace can make sense, but they are often used in a sexist manner against women based on double standards pertaining to how they should look. One woman decided not to completely conform to her boss’ new rules when she was accused of dressing unprofessionally.

On July 21st, June Rivas posted a photo album on Facebook along with an explanation of what had been happening at her workplace. Her boss deemed her usual attire “unprofessional.” To give a few of Rivas’ examples, “unprofessional” includes wearing her hair in a ponytail. Really. In the album, the first photo Rivas posted is an example of the kind of outfits she used to wear pre-dress code:

I don’t know about you, but that looks pretty professional to me. Rivas explained that she filed a harassment claim against her boss, “as our contract states ‘No dress code. Just be clean and pressed.'” This new dress code bans everything her boss complained about: no ponytails, pigtails, “straps, hats, sandals, cleavage, back out, lace, and even (and I quote) ‘cultural head wraps.'” Yikes. Can we say problematic much?

Rivas reported her boss to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission but while she waits, she decided to have a little fun. Rather than complacently readjusting her wardrobe, Rivas has been cosplaying as different characters to work every day. She’s gone to work dressed as a Star Trek commander, Storm from X-Men, and even Bob from Bob’s Burgers (my personal favorite). Technically, all of her outfits fit the new rules, so she hasn’t gotten in trouble for violating dress code. Her boss doesn’t seem pleased, but she has tons of support in the Facebook comments of her photo album.

Someone get her a free pass to Comic-Con ASAP. How many characters do you recognize?

[H/T: Bustle]