Even Calvin Harris is #TeamKimye.

In the fallout of Kim Kardashian‘s Snapchat that showed Kanye West did, in fact, tell Taylor Swift about including her in his song “Famous,” T. Swift’s ex Calvin Harris was spotted partying with Kim K. in Las Vegas for Jennifer Lopez’s birthday.

(Whew- that’s a LOT of celebs in one paragraph.)

French Montana shared a photo on Instagram where Kim holds a birthday cake for J. Lo and Calvin Harris is in the shot as well. ~*Scandalous*~

https://www.instagram.com/p/BIPD1qegmiD/?taken-by=frenchmontana

And no, it’s not some Calvin look-alike, because the DJ also shared a video with J. Lo on the same exact night. Coincidence? I think not.

Taylor Swift may be cozying up to Tom Hiddleston already, but hanging out with the woman who blew up your ex’s spot to the world? That’s cold, Calvin. Real cold.

Your move, Swifty.