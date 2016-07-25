It was really only a matter of time before Kylie Jenner branched out into another beauty category after her lip kits became a smashing success. For those wishing they could only own Kylie Jenner-branded makeup, you are a little closer to achieving your slightly misguided dreams.

Over the weekend, Jenner announced the launch of KyShadow: a 9-color eyeshadow palette. She has allegedly been wearing it for the past half-year.

The new palette is called “The Bronze Palette.” It is a neutrals-based eyeshadow kit and will include a range of light-to-dark shades from pale beige to glam metallics to a deep brown.

“I’ve been using this palette every day for the past 5 to 6 months,” Kylie revealed in a video. You can watch the video via YouTube below.

The best news, all of you beauty freaks? The palette is going to be made available for purchase tomorrow on kyliecosmetics.com at 3 p.m. PST. This would be a good time to set an alarm or reminder on your phone, you know, just in case.

I suppose it will only be a matter of time before Jenner becomes infamous for yet another part of her face.

