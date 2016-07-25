It was really only a matter of time before Kylie Jenner branched out into another beauty category after her lip kits became a smashing success. For those wishing they could only own Kylie Jenner-branded makeup, you are a little closer to achieving your slightly misguided dreams.
Over the weekend, Jenner announced the launch of KyShadow: a 9-color eyeshadow palette. She has allegedly been wearing it for the past half-year.
The new palette is called “The Bronze Palette.” It is a neutrals-based eyeshadow kit and will include a range of light-to-dark shades from pale beige to glam metallics to a deep brown.
“I’ve been using this palette every day for the past 5 to 6 months,” Kylie revealed in a video. You can watch the video via YouTube below.
The best news, all of you beauty freaks? The palette is going to be made available for purchase tomorrow on kyliecosmetics.com at 3 p.m. PST. This would be a good time to set an alarm or reminder on your phone, you know, just in case.
Surprise! I’ve been dreaming about this moment for so long, and I’m so excited to reveal my KYSHADOW palette. I’ve been using this every single day for the last few months and it’s finally time to reveal it. My bronze Kyshadow kit will be launching TOMORROW at 3PM PST on kyliecosmetics.com. Make sure you go to thekyliejenner.com or the official Kylie Jenner app for an introduction to my Kyshadow palette and an exclusive make up tutorial by @makeupbyariel. I can’t wait for you guys to get this!!!
I suppose it will only be a matter of time before Jenner becomes infamous for yet another part of her face.