Taylor Swift has continually gotten her ass handed to her since Kim Kardashian debuted a controversial Snapchat video last week. ICYMI (which if you did, get out from under that rock and get some sun), Kardashian released a video of Kanye West running his notorious “Famous” lyric by Taylor Swift during a phone conversation. Naturally the video set off a major sh*tstorm that continues to grow (ahem, Calvin Harris). But the latest to add to the pile is Kardashian’s sister Kylie Jenner, who threw major shade at Taylor Swift in a recent Snapchat video.

In the first Snap, the 18-year-old reality star checks herself out on the cover of Allure‘s August issue. “I’m fan-girling,” she tells her fans. “This makes me so happy, I never get to see these in person.” But it’s what’s next to the mag that caught our eye.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BIOcQHoAGL3/

The irony of Taylor Swift’s “LIAR” cover placement is amazing. She easily could have zeroed in on the Allure cover without having to get the rest of the mags in there… seems a bit sketchy. Either way, regardless of whether or not it was intentional, fans ate it up.

Shortly after, Jenner posted another Snap featuring just her Allure cover.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BIOcQy5gTOv/

We should all take a lesson from Kylie Jenner’s subtle shade. Clearly she’s picking sides (not that anyone expected her to go against her family) and is making it known. There’s no way that could have been an accident, right?



Right. Khloe Kardashian, maybe you should try this next time instead.