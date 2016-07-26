Cara Delevingne isn’t new to the engagement rumor mill. Back in February, the 23-year-old model sparked rumors after she was allegedly seen proposing to her girlfriend St. Vincent in Paris. After witnesses say they saw Delevingne getting down on one knee in front of the Eiffel Tower, St. Vincent was seen flying back from France with a giant diamond ring. Sadly things didn’t end in wedding bells, but maybe this time, it will.

In her most recent Instagram post, Delevingne can be seen flaunting a massive diamond ring on her ring finger.

While promoting her upcoming movie Suicide Squad, co-star Jared Leto snapped the original photo that’s getting all of the attention. Sadly, neither caption is very telling, but we have high hopes.

The couple has been together for nearly 16 months and have kept their love life on the DL, aside from a select number of adorable Instagram photos. However, while they’re not all over each other’s social media, Delevingne is not shy when it comes to talking about how happy the singer makes her.

“I think that being in love with my girlfriend is a big part of why I’m feeling so happy with who I am these days,” she gushed in a recent interview with Vogue. “And for those words to come out of my mouth is actually a miracle.”

Hopefully the rumors are true — they’re adorable together. Also, that ring is HUGE so it’s a win-win either way.