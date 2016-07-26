It has certainly been a rough social media month for Taylor Swift.

First she blew up the Internet with her budding relationship with Tom Hiddleston, then there was the whole drama about her secretly writing the lyrics to Calvin Harris’ “This Is What You Came For” and lastly, of course, the Kimye Feud.

Furious fans began to fill Swift’s Instagram feed with comments loaded with only tiny snake emojis. They implied that she was sneaky and untrustworthy.

However, within a week, those snake comments mysteriously disappeared from her feed.

Articles began to pop up that suggested that Taylor Swift was getting special treatment from Instagram, which was supposedly deleting the snakes for her. The Internet cried out that this kind of treatment was wildly unfair.

Caitlin Dewey, however, pointed out that Swift’s “secret social media weapon” is just Instagram’s new comment filtering tool. On July 6, Tech Crunch announced that the company was rolling out a new Comment Moderation tool that “blocks comments with words or phrases often reported as offensive from appearing on your posts.”

The feature is currently only available to business accounts, but it is assumed that the feature will soon be available to all Instagram users.

In short, this means that you will no longer be able to barrage Swift with snakes because Instagram blocks users from posting a block of emoticons – good or bad. If you try to post more than 24 emoticons, a sign will pop up that advises you to “review your content.”

This might be the only time that Taylor Swift will win on social media this month.

