Helen and Hank Kawecki learned the hard way that you can’t always trust family when their POS grandson scammed them into losing their California home, which they have lived in for the last 56 years. Talk about f*cked up.

Doug Emerson, one of the couple’s neighbors, was the first to break the horrifying news. On Sundays when the two were out with their grandson, the neighbor noticed several different realtors showing the house to potential buyers. Suspicious, Emerson did some digging and found that the grandson was trying to sell the house without the couple’s consent or knowledge.

“People in the neighborhood told me all about it, but I still couldn’t believe them,” she told a FOX affiliate. “Not from him, I couldn’t… I told [my grandson] outright, is my house for sale. He said ‘no, no, don’t worry about it.’ But it was for sale.”

Not only was it for sale, but the home’s equity was also gone.

“[The grandson] took out a loan of $360,000 then he took out another loan for $65,000. Then, he went to another mortgage broker, packaged those and took out another loan for $47,400 and he didn’t make any payments on that,” explained Emerson. “That started the foreclosure going.”

Wow. After the couple confronted their grandson, he apparently left and never came back. But the damage was already done — Helen and Hank Kawecki lost their home.

“I’m hoping something will happen that we can get it back,” Hank Kawecki said. “I don’t know how, but you never know. Maybe the man upstairs will help us out.”

A GoFundMe page called “Save Hank and Helen’s House” was started by empathetic neighbors.

“Two years ago, their grandson convinced them to deed the home to him and promised to support them financially for the rest of their lives,” the page stated. “Instead the grandson mortgaged the property to the maximum with three loans and defaulted on all the loans. The grandson then sold the home without Hank and Helen’s knowledge. We discovered the fraud and helped them hire an attorney who did the proper legal filings that stopped the public sale. However, the lenders went through the foreclosure process and that could not be stopped. They are now being evicted with no money and no place to go.”

Local law enforcement is currently investigating the case and the grandson could face charges. Am I the only person rooting for that result while crying?