Kristen Stewart has officially and publicly confirmed her relationship with Alicia Cargile. As one of five cover stars for the September issue of Elle U.K., the 26-year-old actress spoke up about her girlfriend for the first time in her interview with the magazine. And from what she says, she’s very happy with the way things are going.

“Right now I’m just really in love with my girlfriend,” Stewart says. “We’ve broken up a couple of times and gotten back together, and this time I was like, ‘Finally, I can feel again.'” Luckily, it seems whatever drama between them has subsided for now (and hopefully for good!). The two have been photographed together several times, but neither have ever commented on their relationship before this interview. Stewart, in particular, is known for staying quiet and out of the spotlight when it comes to personal matters.

“When I was dating a guy I was hiding everything that I did because everything personal felt like it was immediately trivialized, so I didn’t like it,” Stewart explains. “We were turned into these characters and placed into this ridiculous comic book, and I was like, ‘That’s mine. You’re making my relationship something that it’s not.'” But her mindset changed when Stewart started dating women. “I was like, ‘Actually, to hide this provides the implication that I’m not down with it or I’m ashamed of it,’ so I had to alter how I approached being in public. It opened my life up and I’m so much happier.”

Stewart does have limitations on how open she is about her personal life. In May, the actress gave an interview with Variety where she claimed she wasn’t hiding anything particular about her relationship. “When I was dating a guy, I would never talk about my relationships. I feel the same way now,” she explained. But while Stewart doesn’t like the paparazzi, she’s content when photos of her and Cargile are posted for her young fans to see. She describes that building too many walls means “you cannot see over them yourself, so you just start isolating in a way that’s not honest. I definitely found where I’m comfortable. I don’t take credit for that.”

This positive attitude isn’t limited to her relationship with Cargile, however; Stewart explains that she is happier with life in general. The star opened up about her previous struggles with anxiety, saying she constantly felt sick because of extreme stress. Stewart admits that “I would have panic attacks… I literally always had a stomach ache. And I was a control freak and I couldn’t anticipate what was going to happen in a given situation.” But now she’s grown out of it and gotten more relaxed as time went on. Stewart admits to being worried sometimes, “but I am confident that life is good and I’ll be OK whatever happens.”

