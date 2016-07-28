Like her character on Pretty Little Liars, Troian Bellisario, who plays Spencer Hastings on the hit YA drama, is incredibly outspoken. So when she was asked about her thoughts on the Kardashians in a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, she wasn’t afraid to completely bash them like the rest of the world.

“Oh god, I have such an aversion to the Kardashians,” the actress said. “I literally don’t understand people’s obsession with them, and I don’t want to accept them as our closest thing to a royal family.”

If the Kardashians are the closest thing we have to royalty, we have a much larger problem to deal with. Based on that candid answer, you’d assume Bellisario was Team Taylor in the ongoing Swift, Kimye feud. But you thought wrong… kind of.

“I guess I would be Team Taylor Swift? However, I’m so appalled by what I consider to be her false feminism. It seems she’s like this person who’s like, ‘Sisterhood!’ and then she does nothing but tear down the women that were once her friends.”

Ouch. Granted, she has a point. #TeamTroian.