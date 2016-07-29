On last night’s episode of Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Joe Jonas proved he might be one of those bitter ex-boyfriends when he played F*ck, Marry, Kill with three of his ex-girlfriends: Gigi Hadid, Taylor Swift, and Demi Lovato.

Things got awkward pretty fast, but Jonas, who answered the question during the show’s segment “Plead the Fifth,” surprisingly gave an answer. First, he started with the obvious. “I’ll marry Demi,” Jonas said. “She’s a friend.”

Then things got a little weird. “This is a game, right?” he asked before deciding the fate of his other two exes. After Cohen assured him it was, Jonas let out the truth: “Um, Shag Taylor, kill Gigi. There you go.”

Wow Gigi… you really screwed up the Jo bro, huh? Luckily everything leading up to this moment wasn’t as uncomfortable… kind of.

Another highlight of the show was when Cohen asked which Jonas brother was the most well-endowed, a question he also asked Joe’s brother Nick just weeks earlier. “You know—this is Nick’s words, not mine—but he said he was going to say me, so I’ll say me.” We like it.

The only question Jonas really stumbled on was about his music. “In April, you mentioned that you wrote a song that is going to ‘piss someone off,'” Cohen said. “Who is the person and have they heard the song yet?” Jonas explained that the song will not appear on his band’s next album, but it will be saved for a B-side. Sadly when it came to confessing who the song was written about, Jonas pleaded the fifth.

Based on his f*ck, marry, kill answers, we bet the song is about Gigi Hadid.

Check out the full segment below.



