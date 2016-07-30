Chrissy Teigen Net Worth 2020: How Much Is Chrissy Worth Now?

It has got to be nice being Chrissy Teigen. I mean, think about it: she is paid to essentially work out and look hot (which is a very roundabout way to say “model”) and she is married to John Legend.

Don’t even get me started on the fact that she is a Halfie, too (Teigen is an American with a Norweigan and Thai heritage). As a fellow Halfie let me tell you: representation is important, guys.

However, you’re not here to hear me spew about ethnic representation in the media, unfortunately. You’re here to learn how much the angel from above Chrissy Teigen is worth.

As of 2018, Chrissy Teigen is worth $2 million dollars.

Don’t feel like that’s a lot? When was the last time you were paid money to look hot? That’s right… never.

Let’s take a trip down Teigen Memory Road and learn about how she made those riches.

2000 – 2004

Everyone has to start somewhere. After moving around the United States several times, Chrissy Teigen and her family settled down in Huntington Beach, California. When she was a teenager, she was discovered by a photographer while she was working in a surf shop.

In 2004, she began her professional modeling career as an IGN Babe.

2006 – 2010

Between the years of 2006 and 2007, Teigen worked as a substitute model on Deal Or No Deal. In 2007, she appeared on the cover of Maxim’s calendar.

In 2010, she appeared in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue and was named “Rookie Of The Year.” In addition to Sports Illustrated, Teigen was featured on the cover of Ocean Drive, Cosmopolitan and featured in editorials for Italian Vogue, Esquire, Glamour and Galore.

2011 – 2013

After being named “Rookie Of The Year” in the 2010 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, Teigen was later a part of the 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014 Swimsuit issues.

In 2011, she designed a capsule collection with the swimwear designer, DiNeila Brazil. She was also a part of the 2011 EA Sports video game, Need For Speed: The Run as a featured character.

In 2013, Teigen appeared in her husband John Legend’s music video, “All Of Me,” which was inspired by their relationship. In the same year, she was featured in a Cooking Channel Special called Chrissy Teigen’s Hungry. She filmed another special for the Cooking Channel called Cookies And Cocktails.

2014 – 2016

In 2014, Teigen appeared on an Inside Amy Schumer sketch playing a fictionalized version of herself as a relationship counselor. She also appeared as a judge on the MTV2 cooking show, Snack-Off.

In the following year, she appeared as a guest star on The Mindy Project. She also became a co-host on Spike TV’s Lip Sync Battle alongside LL Cool J. She also co-hosted the Billboard Music Awards with Ludacris.

Presently, she is the food stylist on Tyra Banks’ show, FABLife. In February 2016, she published a cookbook called Cravings.

When Teigen is not modeling, she writes for her blog, So Delushious. She has also done campaigns for Gillette Venus, Olay, Nike, Skullcandy headphones, Gap Factory, XOXO, UGG Australia, Rock and Republic, Billabong, Beach Bunny Swimwear and Nine West Targets Breast Cancer.

2017

During her appearance at the 59th Grammy Awards, she and John legend put on a fun performance for onlookers. While Teigen put on some sexy moves for her husband, Legend responded playfully. We’re no strangers to the happy couple, as evidenced by all of us loving the adorable drunk Snapchats Teigen posted.

2018-2019

Chrissy Teigen shares pictures with her daughter Luna in her recent outing in New York City.