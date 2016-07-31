MOVIES
Choice Movie: Action/Adventure
Deadpool (WINNER)
In the Heart of the Sea
Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials
Spectre
The Divergent Series: Allegiant
The Jungle Book
Choice Movie Actor: Action/Adventure
Chris Hemsworth – In the Heart of the Sea
Dylan O’Brien – Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials (WINNER)
Neel Sethi – The Jungle Book
Ryan Reynolds – Deadpool
Theo James – The Divergent Series: Allegiant
Choice Movie Actress: Action/Adventure
Charlotte Riley – In the Heart of the Sea
Kaya Scodelario – Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials
Léa Seydoux – Spectre
Morena Baccarin – Deadpool
Shailene Woodley – The Divergent Series: Allegiant (WINNER)
Choice Movie: Sci-Fi/Fantasy
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Captain America: Civil War (WINNER)
Fantastic Four
Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2
The Huntsman: Winter’s War
Choice Movie Actor: Sci-Fi/Fantasy
Ben Affleck – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Chris Evans – Captain America: Civil War (WINNER)
Chris Hemsworth – The Huntsman: Winter’s War
Henry Cavill – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Josh Hutcherson – The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2
Robert Downey Jr. – Captain America: Civil War
Choice Movie Actress: Sci-Fi/Fantasy
Amy Adams – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Charlize Theron – The Huntsman: Winter’s War
Chloë Grace Moretz – The 5th Wave
Daisy Ridley – Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens
Jennifer Lawrence – The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 (WINNER)
Scarlett Johansson – Captain America: Civil War
Choice Movie: Drama
Creed
Miracles from Heaven (WINNER)
Point Break
10 Cloverfield Lane
Straight Outta Compton
The Martian
Choice Movie Actor: Drama
Jacob Tremblay – Room
Leonardo DiCaprio – The Revenant (WINNER)
Matt Damon – The Martian
Michael B. Jordan – Creed
O’Shea Jackson Jr. – Straight Outta Compton
Taron Egerton – Eddie The Eagle
Choice Movie Actress: Drama
Alicia Vikander – The Danish Girl
Brie Larson – Room
Jennifer Garner – Miracles from Heaven
Jennifer Lawrence – Joy (WINNER)
Jessica Chastain – The Martian
Tessa Thompson – Creed
Choice Movie: Comedy
Barbershop: The Next Cut
Mother’s Day
Mr. Right
Ride Along 2 (WINNER)
The Intern
Zoolander 2
Choice Movie Actor: Comedy
Ice Cube – Barbershop: The Next Cut, Ride Along 2
Jordan Peele – Keanu
Keegan-Michael Key – Keanu
Kevin Hart – Ride Along 2
Will Ferrell – Daddy’s Home
Zac Efron – Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising (WINNER)
Choice Movie Actress: Comedy
Jennifer Aniston – Mother’s Day
Anna Kendrick – Mr. Right
Chloë Grace Moretz – Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising (WINNER)
Anne Hathaway – The Intern
Melissa McCarthy – The Boss
Nicki Minaj – Barbershop: The Next Cut
Choice Movie Villain:
Daniel Brühl – Captain America: Civil War
Adam Driver – Star Wars: Episode VII- The Force Awakens (WINNER)
Jesse Eisenberg – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Aidan Gillen – Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials
Charlize Theron – The Huntsman: Winter’s War
Ed Skrein – Deadpool
Choice Movie Scene Stealer:
Chadwick Boseman – Captain America: Civil War
Gal Gadot – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Tom Holland – Captain America: Civil War
Jena Malone – The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 (WINNER)
Evan Peters – X-Men: Apocalypse
Miles Teller – The Divergent Series: Allegiant
Choice Movie Breakout Star:
John Boyega – Star Wars: Episode VII- The Force Awakens
Gal Gadot – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Brianna Hildebrand – Deadpool
Daisy Ridley – Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens (WINNER)
Neel Sethi – The Jungle Book
Alexandra Shipp – X-Men: Apocalypse
Choice Movie Chemistry:
Thomas Brodie-Sangster & Dylan O’Brien – Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials (WINNER)
Robert Downey, Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Don Cheadle, Paul Bettany & Chadwick Boseman – Captain America: Civil War
Chris Evans, Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie, Elizabeth Olsen & Jeremy Renner – Captain America: Civil War
Jennifer Lawrence & Josh Hutcherson – The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2
Daisy Ridley & John Boyega – Star Wars: Episode VII- The Force Awakens
Shailene Woodley & Theo James – The Divergent Series: Allegiant
Choice Movie Liplock:
Henry Cavill & Amy Adams – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Emilia Clarke & Sam Claflin – Me Before You
Chris Evans & Emily VanCamp – Captain America: Civil War
Chris Hemsworth & Jessica Chastain – The Huntsman: Winter’s War
Jennifer Lawrence & Josh Hutcherson – The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 (WINNER)
Shailene Woodley & Theo James – The Divergent Series: Allegiant
Choice Movie Hissy Fit:
Adam Driver – Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens
Zac Efron – Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising
Kevin Hart – Ride Along 2
Hugh Jackman – X-Men: Apocalypse
Ryan Reynolds – Deadpool (WINNER)
Jason Sudeikis – The Angry Birds Movie
Choice Summer Movie:
Central Intelligence
Finding Dory (WINNER)
Ghostbusters
Independence Day: Resurgence
Now You See Me 2
X-Men: Apocalypse
Choice Summer Movie Actor:
Stephen Amell- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Dave Franco- Now You See Me 2
Kevin Hart- Central Intelligence (WINNER)
Chris Hemsworth- Ghostbusters
Liam Hemsworth- Independence Day: Resurgence
Choice Summer Movie Actress:
Lizzy Caplan- Now You See Me 2
Ellen DeGeneres- Finding Dory (WINNER)
Megan Fox- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Blake Lively- The Shallows
Melissa McCarthy- Ghostbusters
Kristen Wiig- Ghostbusters
Choice AnTEENcipated Movie:
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Jason Bourne
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad (WINNER)
Trolls
Choice AnTEENcipated Movie Actor:
Matt Damon- Jason Bourne
Scott Eastwood– Suicide Squad
Dylan O’Brien- Deepwater Horizon (WINNER)
Chris Pine- Star Trek Beyond
Chris Pratt– The Magnificent Seven
Will Smith- Suicide Squad
Choice AnTEENcipated Movie Actress:
Cara Delevingne– Suicide Squad (WINNER)
Anna Kendrick- The Hollars
Margot Robbie- Suicide Squad
Britt Robertson- The Space Between Us
Zoe Saldana– Star Trek Beyond
Alicia Vikander- Jason Bourne
TELEVISION
Choice TV Show: Drama
Empire
Gotham
Grey’s Anatomy
Pretty Little Liars (WINNER)
Rosewood
Shades of Blue
Choice TV Actor: Drama
Ben McKenzie – Gotham
Ian Harding – Pretty Little Liars (WINNER)
Jussie Smollett – Empire
Keegan Allen – Pretty Little Liars
Terrence Howard – Empire
Tyler Blackburn – Pretty Little Liars
Choice TV Actress: Drama
Ashley Benson – Pretty Little Liars (WINNER)
Jennifer Lopez – Shades of Blue
Kerry Washington – Scandal
Maia Mitchell – The Fosters
Taraji P. Henson – Empire
Troian Bellisario – Pretty Little Liars
Choice TV Show: Sci-Fi/Fantasy
Arrow
iZombie
Once Upon a Time (WINNER)
Supernatural
The Flash
The Vampire Diaries
Choice TV Actor: Sci-Fi/Fantasy
Andrew Lincoln – The Walking Dead
Grant Gustin – The Flash (WINNER)
Ian Somerhalder – The Vampire Diaries
Jared Padalecki – Supernatural
Joseph Morgan – The Originals
Paul Wesley – The Vampire Diaries
Choice TV Actress: Sci-Fi/Fantasy
Candice King – The Vampire Diaries
Emily Bett Rickards – Arrow
Danielle Panabaker – The Flash
Eliza Taylor – The 100
Kat Graham – The Vampire Diaries
Lana Parrilla – Once Upon a Time (WINNER)
Choice TV Show: Comedy
Austin & Ally
Jane the Virgin
Liv and Maddie
Modern Family
Fuller House (WINNER)
Scream Queens
Choice TV Actor: Comedy
Andy Samberg – Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
Jaime Camil – Jane the Virgin
Jim Parsons – The Big Bang Theory
Ross Lynch – Austin & Ally (WINNER)
Taylor Lautner – Cuckoo
Choice TV Actress: Comedy
Candace Cameron Bure – Fuller House (WINNER)
Dove Cameron – Liv and Maddie
Emma Roberts – Scream Queens
Gina Rodriguez – Jane the Virgin
Laura Marano – Austin & Ally
Lea Michele – Scream Queens
Choice TV Animated Show:
Descendants: Wicked World
Family Guy (WINNER)
Gravity Falls
Over the Garden Wall
Steven Universe
The Simpsons
Choice TV Reality Show:
Mob Wives
Dance Moms
Keeping Up with the Kardashians (WINNER)
MasterChef Junior
The Voice
Total Divas
Choice TV Villain:
Brett Dalton – Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Greg Germann – Once Upon A Time
Lea Michele – Scream Queens
Cameron Monaghan – Gotham
Janel Parrish – Pretty Little Liars (WINNER)
Teddy Sears – The Flash
Choice TV Scene Stealer:
Misha Collins – Supernatural
Becky G – Empire
Tahj Mowry – Baby Daddy
Sasha Pieterse – Pretty Little Liars (WINNER)
Serayah McNeill – Empire
Hudson Yang – Fresh Off The Boat
Choice TV Breakout Star:
Priyanka Chopra – Quantico
Matthew Daddario – Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments (WINNER)
Tom Ellis – Lucifer
Emma Ishta – Stitchers
Katherine McNamara – Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Cam Newton – All In With Cam Newton
Choice TV Breakout Show:
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
Lucifer
Quantico
Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments (WINNER)
Stitchers
Supergirl
Choice TV Chemistry:
Ashley Benson & Tyler Blackburn – Pretty Little Liars (WINNER)
Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber – Fuller House
Kat Graham & Ian Somerhalder – The Vampire Diaries
Jared Padalecki & Misha Collins – Supernatural
Candice Patton & Grant Gustin – The Flash
Eliza Taylor & Bob Morley – The 100
Choice TV Liplock:
Emily Bett Rickards & Stephen Amell – Arrow
Chelsea Kane & Derek Theler – Baby Daddy
Candice King & Paul Wesley – The Vampire Diaries
Jennifer Morrison & Colin O’Donoghue – Once Upon A Time (WINNER)
Candice Patton & Grant Gustin – The Flash
Leah Pipes & Joseph Morgan – The Originals
Choice Summer TV Show:
Baby Daddy
Girl Meets World
So You Think You Can Dance
Teen Wolf (WINNER)
The Fosters
Young & Hungry
Choice Summer TV Star: Male
Jean-Luc Bilodeau – Baby Daddy
David Lambert – The Fosters
Peyton Meyer – Girl Meets World
Dylan O’Brien – Teen Wolf (WINNER)
Tyler Posey – Teen Wolf
Gregg Sulkin – Faking It
Choice Summer TV Star: Female
Rowan Blanchard – Girl Meets World
Lucy Hale – Pretty Little Liars
Shelley Hennig – Teen Wolf (WINNER)
Shay Mitchell – Pretty Little Liars
Emily Osment – Young & Hungry
Cierra Ramirez – The Fosters
MUSIC
Choice Male Artist:
Charlie Puth
Drake
Justin Bieber (WINNER)
Nick Jonas
Shawn Mendes
Zayn Malik
Choice Female Artist:
Ariana Grande
Beyoncé
Demi Lovato
Rihanna
Selena Gomez (WINNER)
Taylor Swift
Choice Music Group:
5 Seconds of Summer
DNCE
Fall Out Boy
Fifth Harmony
One Direction (WINNER)
The Chainsmokers
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist:
Beyoncé (WINNER)
Drake
Iggy Azalea
Jason Derulo
Nicki Minaj
The Weeknd
Choice Country Artist:
Blake Shelton
Carrie Underwood (WINNER)
Hunter Hayes
Kelsea Ballerini
Luke Bryan
Sam Hunt
Choice Song: Female Artist
Adele – “Hello”
Ariana Grande – “Dangerous Woman” (WINNER)
Demi Lovato – “Confident”
Meghan Trainor – “NO”
Selena Gomez – “Hands To Myself”
Taylor Swift – “New Romantics”
Choice Song: Male Artist
Charlie Puth – “One Call Away”
Flo Rida – “My House”
Justin Bieber – “Sorry” (WINNER)
Nick Jonas – “Close” (feat. Tove Lo)
Troye Sivan – “YOUTH”
Zayn Malik – “PILLOWTALK”
Choice Song: Group
5 Seconds of Summer – “She’s Kinda Hot”
DNCE – “Cake By The Ocean”
Fifth Harmony – “Work from Home” (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)
One Direction – “Home” (WINNER)
The Vamps – “Wake Up”
twenty one pilots – “Stressed Out”
Choice Country Song:
Kelsea Ballerini – “Peter Pan”
Florida Georgia Line – “H.O.L.Y”
Sam Hunt – “Make You Miss Me”
Brad Paisley feat. Demi Lovato – “Without a Fight” (WINNER)
Blake Shelton feat. Gwen Stefani – “Go Ahead and Break My Heart”
Carrie Underwood – “Church Bells”
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song:
Iggy Azalea – “Team”
Desiigner – “Panda”
Drake – “One Dance” (feat. Wizkid & Kyla) (WINNER)
Empire Cast – “Chasing The Sky” (feat. Terrence Howard, Jussie Smollett and Yazz)
Rihanna – “Work” (feat. Drake)
Zendaya – “Something New” (feat. Chris Brown)
Choice Rock Song:
Empire Of The Sun – “Walking On a Dream”
Fitz and the Tantrums – “HandClap”
5 Seconds of Summer – “Jet Black Heart” (WINNER)
Elle King – “America’s Sweetheart”
OneRepublic – “Wherever I Go”
twenty one pilots – “Stressed Out”
Choice Love Song:
5 Seconds of Summer – “Vapor”
Selena Gomez – “Hands To Myself”
Ariana Grande – “Into You”
Nick Jonas – “Close” (feat. Tove Lo)
Little Mix – “Secret Love Song” (feat. Jason Derulo)
One Direction – “Perfect” (WINNER)
Choice Break-Up Song:
Justin Bieber – “Love Yourself” (WINNER)
Selena Gomez – “Same Old Love”
Zara Larsson & MNEK – “Never Forget You”
Demi Lovato – “Stone Cold”
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “I Know What You Did Last Summer”
Charlie Puth – “We Don’t Talk Anymore” (feat. Selena Gomez)
Choice Party Song:
DNCE – “Cake by the Ocean” (WINNER)
Flo Rida – “My House”
Becky G – “Break A Sweat”
Calvin Harris – “This is What You Came For” (feat. Rihanna)
Sia – “Cheap Thrills” (feat. Sean Paul)
Justin Timberlake – “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”
Choice Song from a Movie or TV Show:
Fifth Harmony – “I’m In Love with A Monster” (Hotel Transylvania 2) (WINNER)
Halsey – “Castle” (The Huntsman: Winter’s War)
Demi Lovato – “I Will Survive” (The Angry Birds Movie)
Pink – “Just Like Fire” (Alice Through The Looking Glass)
Shakira – “Try Everything” (Zootopia)
Justin Timberlake – “Can’t Stop The Feeling!” (Trolls)
Choice Music Breakout Artist:
Alessia Cara
DNCE
Bea Miller
Charlie Puth
Troye Sivan
Zayn (WINNER)
Choice Music: International Artist:
EXO
Girls’ Generation
J Balvin
Little Mix (WINNER)
Super Junior
Zara Larsson
Choice Music: Next Big Thing
Ruth B.
Sofia Carson
Grace
Hey Violet (WINNER)
New District
Leroy Sanchez
Choice Summer Song:
DNCE – “Cake by the Ocean”
Fifth Harmony – “Work from Home” (feat. Ty Dolla $ign) (WINNER)
Lukas Graham – “7 Years”
Calvin Harris – “This is What You Came For” (feat. Rihanna)
Justin Timberlake – “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”
Zayn – “Like I Would”
Choice Summer Music Star: Female
Selena Gomez (WINNER)
Ariana Grande
Demi Lovato
P!nk
Rihanna
Gwen Stefani
Choice Summer Music Star: Male
Justin Bieber
Drake
Nick Jonas
Shawn Mendes
Pitbull
Zayn (WINNER)
Choice Summer Music Star: Group
The Chainsmokers
DNCE
Fifth Harmony
5 Seconds of Summer (WINNER)
The 1975
OneRepublic
Choice Summer Tour:
Justin Bieber, “Purpose World Tour”
5 Seconds of Summer, “Sounds Live Feels Live Tour” (WINNER)
Selena Gomez, “Revival Tour”
Fifth Harmony, “7/27 Tour”
Demi Lovato & Nick Jonas, “Future Now Tour”
Shawn Mendes, “World Tour”
SPORTS
Choice Male Athlete:
Kobe Bryant
John Cena
Stephen Curry (WINNER)
Peyton Manning
Roman Reigns
Cristiano Ronaldo
Choice Female Athlete:
The Bella Twins (WINNER)
Simone Biles
Alex Morgan
Danica Patrick
Ronda Rousey
Serena Williams
Choice Sports Team:
Cleveland Cavaliers
Denver Broncos
FC Barcelona
Golden State Warriors
San Jose Sharks
U.S.A. 2016 Olympic Team (WINNER)
WEB
Choice Web Star: Female
Colleen Ballinger
Eva Gutowski (“MyLifeAsEva”)
Gabbie Hanna (“The Gabbie Show”)
Jenn McAllister (“jennxpenn”)
Bethany Mota
Lilly Singh (“Superwoman”) (WINNER)
Choice Web Star: Male
Cameron Dallas
Dolan Twins (WINNER)
Joey Graceffa
Hayes Grier
Nash Grier
Tyler Oakley
Choice Web Star: Comedy
Colleen Ballinger
GloZell Green
Ryan Higa (“nigahiga”)
The Janoskians
Lilly Singh (“Superwoman”) (WINNER)
Smosh
Choice Web Star: Music
Boyce Avenue
Chloe X Halle
Christina Grimmie (WINNER)
Cimorelli
Johnny Orlando
MattyBRaps
Choice Web Star: Fashion/Beauty
Bethany Mota (WINNER)
Bunny Meyer (“grav3yardgirl”)
Kandee Johnson
Michelle Phan
Niki and Gabi
Rachel Levin (“rclbeauty101”)
Social Media King:
Justin Bieber
Cameron Dallas (WINNER)
LeBron James
Dwayne Johnson
Kanye West
Zayn
Social Media Queen:
Miley Cyrus
Lady Gaga
Gigi Hadid
Fifth Harmony (WINNER)
Kim Kardashian
Britney Spears
Choice Twit:
Justin Bieber (WINNER)
Lady Gaga
Kevin Hart
Katy Perry
Britney Spears
Kanye West
Choice Viner:
Josh Peck
Lele Pons (WINNER)
Matthew Espinosa
The Gabbie Show
Thomas Sanders
Zach King
Choice Instagrammer:
Justin Bieber
Selena Gomez (WINNER)
Blake Gray
Kim Kardashian
Hunter Rowland
Britney Spears
Choice Snapchatter:
Taylor Caniff
Gigi Hadid
Kylie Jenner (WINNER)
DJ Khaled
Logan Paul
Brandon Rowland
Choice YouTuber:
Meg Deangelis (“MayBaby”)
Dolan Twins (WINNER)
Connor Franta
Eva Gutowski (“MyLifeAsEva”)
Kian Lawley
Lilly Singh (“IISuperwomanII”)
Choice Muser:
Baby Ariel (WINNER)
Loren Beech
Kristen Hancher
Ariana Renee
Jacob Sartorius
Mackenzie Ziegler
Choice Fandom:
5 Seconds of Summer – #5SOSFAM
Fifth Harmony – #Harmonizers
Justin Bieber – #Beliebers
One Direction- #Directioners (WINNER)
Super Junior – #ELF
Zayn – #zsquad
FASHION
Choice Female Hottie:
Gigi Hadid
Selena Gomez
Demi Lovato
Hailey Baldwin
Kendall Jenner (WINNER)
Bella Thorne
Choice Male Hottie:
Austin Mahone
Cameron Dallas
Harry Styles (WINNER)
Jussie Smollett
Justin Bieber
Zayn Malik
Choice Style: Male
Brooklyn Beckham
Bryshere Y. Gray
Colton Haynes
Nick Jonas (WINNER)
Kanye West
Zayn
Choice Style: Female
Becky G
Bella Thorne
Blake Lively
Kesha
Willow Smith
Zendaya (WINNER)
Choice Selfie Taker:
Justin Bieber
Miley Cyrus
Lady Gaga
Ariana Grande (WINNER)
Kylie Jenner
Kim Kardashian
Choice Dancer:
Misty Copeland
Kalani Hilliker
Derek Hough
Julianne Hough
Chloe Lukasiak
Maddie Ziegler (WINNER)
Choice Model:
Hailey Baldwin
Ashley Graham
Gigi Hadid
Winnie Harlow
Chanel Iman
Kendall Jenner (WINNER)
OTHER
Choice Comedian:
Aziz Ansari
Ellen DeGeneres (WINNER)
James Corden
Jimmy Fallon
Jordan Doww
Kevin Hart
Choice President:
Hillary Clinton (WINNER)
Donald Trump