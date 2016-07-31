Teen Choice Awards Winners 2016: Complete List

Well folks, you voted and hopefully got what you wanted. This year’s 18th annual Teen Choice Awards was packed with star-studded nominations, from choice movies to favorite songs to Presidential candidates. WWE superstar John Cena and actress/singer Victoria Justice were the hosts of the evening’s events. While Justin Timberlake was presented with the first-ever Decade Award from Kobe Bryant, the other awards were surprises for the nominees.

Dylan O’Brien won four awards for film and TV, including one for his movie Deepwater Horizon that will be released in the fall. Fan-favorite films like Captain America: Civil War and Allegiant also scored some props from the voters. And, of course, the most An-teen-cipated movie goes to Suicide Squad, which opens in theaters this Friday (Aug. 5th).

In terms of television, Pretty Little Liars rounded up no less than six surfboards, leaving the cast pleasantly shocked. Newcomer show Shadowhunters also made its presence known tonight with two awards. Other notable shows include Fuller House for Comedy, Once Upon a Time for Sci-Fi/Fantasy and Family Guy for Animation, which beat out some newer animated shows such as Steven Universe and Over the Garden Wall.

Rock band 5 Seconds of Summer and pop group Fifth Harmony have each won three surfboards in the Music categories. Additionally, many celebs such as Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande won surfboards for both their musical talent and social media presence.

Here are the winners for every category at the Teen Choice Awards:

MOVIES

Choice Movie: Action/Adventure

Deadpool (WINNER)
In the Heart of the Sea
Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials
Spectre
The Divergent Series: Allegiant
The Jungle Book

Choice Movie Actor: Action/Adventure

Chris Hemsworth – In the Heart of the Sea
Dylan O’Brien – Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials (WINNER)
Neel Sethi – The Jungle Book
Ryan ReynoldsDeadpool
Theo JamesThe Divergent Series: Allegiant

Choice Movie Actress: Action/Adventure

Charlotte Riley – In the Heart of the Sea
Kaya Scodelario – Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials
Léa Seydoux – Spectre
Morena Baccarin – Deadpool
Shailene Woodley – The Divergent Series: Allegiant (WINNER)

Choice Movie: Sci-Fi/Fantasy

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Captain America: Civil War (WINNER)
Fantastic Four
Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2
The Huntsman: Winter’s War

Choice Movie Actor: Sci-Fi/Fantasy

Ben AffleckBatman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Chris EvansCaptain America: Civil War (WINNER)
Chris Hemsworth – The Huntsman: Winter’s War
Henry CavillBatman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Josh Hutcherson – The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2
Robert Downey Jr. – Captain America: Civil War

Choice Movie Actress: Sci-Fi/Fantasy

Amy Adams – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Charlize Theron – The Huntsman: Winter’s War
Chloë Grace Moretz – The 5th Wave
Daisy Ridley – Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens
Jennifer LawrenceThe Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 (WINNER)
Scarlett Johansson – Captain America: Civil War

Choice Movie: Drama

Creed
Miracles from Heaven (WINNER)
Point Break
10 Cloverfield Lane
Straight Outta Compton
The Martian

Choice Movie Actor: Drama

Jacob Tremblay – Room
Leonardo DiCaprioThe Revenant (WINNER)
Matt Damon – The Martian
Michael B. JordanCreed
O’Shea Jackson Jr. – Straight Outta Compton
Taron Egerton – Eddie The Eagle

Choice Movie Actress: Drama

Alicia Vikander – The Danish Girl
Brie Larson – Room
Jennifer Garner Miracles from Heaven
Jennifer Lawrence – Joy (WINNER)
Jessica Chastain – The Martian
Tessa Thompson – Creed

Choice Movie: Comedy

Barbershop: The Next Cut
Mother’s Day
Mr. Right
Ride Along 2 (WINNER)
The Intern
Zoolander 2

Choice Movie Actor: Comedy

Ice Cube – Barbershop: The Next Cut, Ride Along 2
Jordan Peele – Keanu
Keegan-Michael Key – Keanu
Kevin Hart – Ride Along 2
Will FerrellDaddy’s Home
Zac Efron – Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising (WINNER)

Choice Movie Actress: Comedy

Jennifer AnistonMother’s Day
Anna Kendrick – Mr. Right
Chloë Grace Moretz – Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising (WINNER)
Anne Hathaway – The Intern
Melissa McCarthy – The Boss
Nicki MinajBarbershop: The Next Cut

Choice Movie Villain:

Daniel Brühl – Captain America: Civil War
Adam Driver – Star Wars: Episode VII- The Force Awakens (WINNER)
Jesse EisenbergBatman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Aidan Gillen – Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials
Charlize Theron – The Huntsman: Winter’s War
Ed Skrein – Deadpool

Choice Movie Scene Stealer:

Chadwick Boseman – Captain America: Civil War
Gal Gadot – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Tom Holland – Captain America: Civil War
Jena Malone – The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 (WINNER)
Evan PetersX-Men: Apocalypse
Miles Teller – The Divergent Series: Allegiant

Choice Movie Breakout Star:

John Boyega – Star Wars: Episode VII- The Force Awakens
Gal Gadot – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Brianna Hildebrand – Deadpool
Daisy Ridley – Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens (WINNER)
Neel Sethi – The Jungle Book
Alexandra Shipp – X-Men: Apocalypse

Choice Movie Chemistry:

Thomas Brodie-Sangster & Dylan O’Brien – Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials (WINNER)
Robert Downey, Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Don Cheadle, Paul Bettany & Chadwick Boseman – Captain America: Civil War
Chris Evans, Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie, Elizabeth Olsen & Jeremy Renner – Captain America: Civil War
Jennifer Lawrence & Josh Hutcherson – The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2
Daisy Ridley & John Boyega – Star Wars: Episode VII- The Force Awakens
Shailene Woodley & Theo James – The Divergent Series: Allegiant

Choice Movie Liplock:

Henry Cavill & Amy Adams – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Emilia Clarke & Sam Claflin – Me Before You
Chris Evans & Emily VanCamp – Captain America: Civil War
Chris Hemsworth & Jessica Chastain – The Huntsman: Winter’s War
Jennifer Lawrence & Josh Hutcherson – The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 (WINNER)
Shailene Woodley & Theo James – The Divergent Series: Allegiant

Choice Movie Hissy Fit:

Adam Driver – Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens
Zac Efron – Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising
Kevin Hart – Ride Along 2
Hugh JackmanX-Men: Apocalypse
Ryan Reynolds – Deadpool (WINNER)
Jason Sudeikis – The Angry Birds Movie

Choice Summer Movie:

Central Intelligence
Finding Dory (WINNER)
Ghostbusters
Independence Day: Resurgence
Now You See Me 2
X-Men: Apocalypse

Choice Summer Movie Actor:

Stephen Amell- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Dave Franco- Now You See Me 2
Kevin Hart- Central Intelligence (WINNER)
Chris Hemsworth- Ghostbusters
Liam Hemsworth- Independence Day: Resurgence

Choice Summer Movie Actress:

Lizzy Caplan- Now You See Me 2
Ellen DeGeneres- Finding Dory (WINNER)
Megan Fox- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Blake Lively- The Shallows
Melissa McCarthy- Ghostbusters
Kristen Wiig- Ghostbusters

Choice AnTEENcipated Movie:

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Jason Bourne
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad (WINNER)
Trolls

Choice AnTEENcipated Movie Actor:

Matt Damon- Jason Bourne
Scott EastwoodSuicide Squad
Dylan O’Brien- Deepwater Horizon (WINNER)
Chris Pine- Star Trek Beyond
Chris PrattThe Magnificent Seven
Will Smith- Suicide Squad

Choice AnTEENcipated Movie Actress:

Cara DelevingneSuicide Squad (WINNER)
Anna Kendrick- The Hollars
Margot Robbie- Suicide Squad
Britt Robertson- The Space Between Us
Zoe SaldanaStar Trek Beyond
Alicia Vikander- Jason Bourne

TELEVISION

Choice TV Show: Drama

Empire
Gotham
Grey’s Anatomy 
Pretty Little Liars (WINNER)
Rosewood
Shades of Blue

Choice TV Actor: Drama

Ben McKenzie – Gotham
Ian Harding – Pretty Little Liars (WINNER)
Jussie Smollett – Empire
Keegan Allen – Pretty Little Liars 
Terrence Howard – Empire
Tyler Blackburn – Pretty Little Liars

Choice TV Actress: Drama

Ashley Benson – Pretty Little Liars (WINNER)
Jennifer Lopez – Shades of Blue
Kerry Washington – Scandal
Maia Mitchell – The Fosters
Taraji P. Henson – Empire
Troian Bellisario – Pretty Little Liars

Choice TV Show: Sci-Fi/Fantasy

Arrow
iZombie
Once Upon a Time (WINNER)
Supernatural
The Flash
The Vampire Diaries

Choice TV Actor: Sci-Fi/Fantasy

Andrew Lincoln – The Walking Dead
Grant Gustin – The Flash (WINNER)
Ian Somerhalder – The Vampire Diaries
Jared Padalecki – Supernatural
Joseph Morgan – The Originals
Paul Wesley – The Vampire Diaries

Choice TV Actress: Sci-Fi/Fantasy

Candice King – The Vampire Diaries
Emily Bett Rickards – Arrow
Danielle Panabaker – The Flash
Eliza Taylor – The 100
Kat Graham – The Vampire Diaries
Lana Parrilla – Once Upon a Time (WINNER)

Choice TV Show: Comedy

Austin & Ally
Jane the Virgin
Liv and Maddie 
Modern Family
Fuller House (WINNER)
Scream Queens

Choice TV Actor: Comedy

Andy SambergBrooklyn Nine-Nine
Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
Jaime Camil – Jane the Virgin
Jim Parsons – The Big Bang Theory
Ross Lynch – Austin & Ally (WINNER) 
Taylor Lautner – Cuckoo

Choice TV Actress: Comedy

Candace Cameron Bure – Fuller House (WINNER)
Dove Cameron – Liv and Maddie
Emma Roberts – Scream Queens
Gina Rodriguez – Jane the Virgin
Laura Marano – Austin & Ally
Lea Michele Scream Queens

Choice TV Animated Show:

Descendants: Wicked World
Family Guy (WINNER)
Gravity Falls
Over the Garden Wall
Steven Universe
The Simpsons

Choice TV Reality Show:

Mob Wives
Dance Moms
Keeping Up with the Kardashians (WINNER)
MasterChef Junior
The Voice
Total Divas

Choice TV Villain:

Brett Dalton – Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Greg Germann – Once Upon A Time
Lea Michele – Scream Queens
Cameron Monaghan – Gotham
Janel Parrish – Pretty Little Liars (WINNER)
Teddy Sears – The Flash

Choice TV Scene Stealer:

Misha Collins – Supernatural
Becky G – Empire
Tahj Mowry – Baby Daddy
Sasha Pieterse – Pretty Little Liars (WINNER)
Serayah McNeill – Empire
Hudson Yang – Fresh Off The Boat

Choice TV Breakout Star:

Priyanka Chopra – Quantico
Matthew Daddario – Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments (WINNER)
Tom Ellis – Lucifer
Emma Ishta – Stitchers
Katherine McNamara – Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Cam Newton – All In With Cam Newton

Choice TV Breakout Show:

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
Lucifer
Quantico
Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments (WINNER)
Stitchers
Supergirl

Choice TV Chemistry:

Ashley Benson & Tyler Blackburn – Pretty Little Liars (WINNER)
Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber – Fuller House
Kat Graham & Ian Somerhalder – The Vampire Diaries
Jared Padalecki & Misha Collins – Supernatural
Candice Patton & Grant Gustin – The Flash
Eliza Taylor & Bob Morley – The 100

Choice TV Liplock:

Emily Bett Rickards & Stephen Amell – Arrow
Chelsea Kane & Derek Theler – Baby Daddy
Candice King & Paul Wesley – The Vampire Diaries
Jennifer Morrison & Colin O’Donoghue – Once Upon A Time (WINNER)
Candice Patton & Grant Gustin – The Flash
Leah Pipes & Joseph Morgan – The Originals

Choice Summer TV Show:

Baby Daddy
Girl Meets World
So You Think You Can Dance
Teen Wolf (WINNER)
The Fosters
Young & Hungry

Choice Summer TV Star: Male

Jean-Luc Bilodeau – Baby Daddy
David Lambert – The Fosters
Peyton Meyer – Girl Meets World
Dylan O’Brien – Teen Wolf (WINNER)
Tyler PoseyTeen Wolf
Gregg Sulkin – Faking It

Choice Summer TV Star: Female

Rowan Blanchard – Girl Meets World
Lucy Hale – Pretty Little Liars
Shelley Hennig – Teen Wolf (WINNER)
Shay Mitchell – Pretty Little Liars
Emily Osment – Young & Hungry
Cierra Ramirez – The Fosters

MUSIC

Choice Male Artist:

Charlie Puth
Drake
Justin Bieber (WINNER)
Nick Jonas
Shawn Mendes
Zayn Malik

Choice Female Artist:

Ariana Grande
Beyoncé
Demi Lovato
Rihanna
Selena Gomez (WINNER)
Taylor Swift

Choice Music Group:

5 Seconds of Summer
DNCE
Fall Out Boy
Fifth Harmony
One Direction (WINNER)
The Chainsmokers

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist: 

Beyoncé (WINNER)
Drake
Iggy Azalea
Jason Derulo
Nicki Minaj
The Weeknd

Choice Country Artist:

Blake Shelton
Carrie Underwood (WINNER)
Hunter Hayes
Kelsea Ballerini
Luke Bryan
Sam Hunt

Choice Song: Female Artist

Adele – “Hello”
Ariana Grande – “Dangerous Woman” (WINNER)
Demi Lovato – “Confident”
Meghan Trainor – “NO”
Selena Gomez – “Hands To Myself”
Taylor Swift – “New Romantics”

Choice Song: Male Artist

Charlie Puth – “One Call Away”
Flo Rida – “My House”
Justin Bieber – “Sorry” (WINNER)
Nick Jonas – “Close” (feat. Tove Lo)
Troye Sivan – “YOUTH”
Zayn Malik – “PILLOWTALK”

Choice Song: Group 

5 Seconds of Summer – “She’s Kinda Hot”
DNCE – “Cake By The Ocean”
Fifth Harmony – “Work from Home” (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)
One Direction – “Home” (WINNER)
The Vamps – “Wake Up”
twenty one pilots – “Stressed Out”

Choice Country Song:

Kelsea Ballerini – “Peter Pan”
Florida Georgia Line – “H.O.L.Y”
Sam Hunt – “Make You Miss Me”
Brad Paisley feat. Demi Lovato – “Without a Fight” (WINNER)
Blake Shelton feat. Gwen Stefani – “Go Ahead and Break My Heart”
Carrie Underwood – “Church Bells”

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song:

Iggy Azalea – “Team”
Desiigner – “Panda”
Drake – “One Dance” (feat. Wizkid & Kyla) (WINNER)
Empire Cast – “Chasing The Sky” (feat. Terrence Howard, Jussie Smollett and Yazz)
Rihanna – “Work” (feat. Drake)
Zendaya – “Something New” (feat. Chris Brown)

Choice Rock Song: 

Empire Of The Sun – “Walking On a Dream”
Fitz and the Tantrums – “HandClap”
5 Seconds of Summer – “Jet Black Heart” (WINNER)
Elle King – “America’s Sweetheart”
OneRepublic – “Wherever I Go”
twenty one pilots – “Stressed Out”

Choice Love Song: 

5 Seconds of Summer – “Vapor”
Selena Gomez – “Hands To Myself”
Ariana Grande – “Into You”
Nick Jonas – “Close” (feat. Tove Lo)
Little Mix – “Secret Love Song” (feat. Jason Derulo)
One Direction – “Perfect” (WINNER)

Choice Break-Up Song: 

Justin Bieber – “Love Yourself” (WINNER)
Selena Gomez – “Same Old Love”
Zara Larsson & MNEK – “Never Forget You”
Demi Lovato – “Stone Cold”
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “I Know What You Did Last Summer”
Charlie Puth – “We Don’t Talk Anymore” (feat. Selena Gomez)

Choice Party Song:

DNCE – “Cake by the Ocean” (WINNER)
Flo Rida – “My House”
Becky G – “Break A Sweat”
Calvin Harris – “This is What You Came For” (feat. Rihanna)
Sia – “Cheap Thrills” (feat. Sean Paul)
Justin Timberlake – “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”

Choice Song from a Movie or TV Show:

Fifth Harmony – “I’m In Love with A Monster” (Hotel Transylvania 2) (WINNER)
Halsey – “Castle” (The Huntsman: Winter’s War)
Demi Lovato – “I Will Survive” (The Angry Birds Movie)
Pink – “Just Like Fire” (Alice Through The Looking Glass)
Shakira – “Try Everything” (Zootopia)
Justin Timberlake – “Can’t Stop The Feeling!” (Trolls)

Choice Music Breakout Artist:

Alessia Cara
DNCE
Bea Miller
Charlie Puth
Troye Sivan
Zayn (WINNER)

Choice Music: International Artist:

EXO
Girls’ Generation
J Balvin
Little Mix (WINNER)
Super Junior
Zara Larsson

Choice Music: Next Big Thing

Ruth B.
Sofia Carson
Grace
Hey Violet (WINNER)
New District
Leroy Sanchez

Choice Summer Song:

DNCE – “Cake by the Ocean”
Fifth Harmony – “Work from Home” (feat. Ty Dolla $ign) (WINNER)
Lukas Graham – “7 Years”
Calvin Harris – “This is What You Came For” (feat. Rihanna)
Justin Timberlake – “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”
Zayn – “Like I Would”

Choice Summer Music Star: Female

Selena Gomez (WINNER)
Ariana Grande
Demi Lovato
P!nk
Rihanna
Gwen Stefani

Choice Summer Music Star: Male

Justin Bieber
Drake
Nick Jonas
Shawn Mendes
Pitbull
Zayn (WINNER)

Choice Summer Music Star: Group

The Chainsmokers
DNCE
Fifth Harmony
5 Seconds of Summer (WINNER)
The 1975
OneRepublic

Choice Summer Tour:

Justin Bieber, “Purpose World Tour”
5 Seconds of Summer, “Sounds Live Feels Live Tour” (WINNER)
Selena Gomez, “Revival Tour”
Fifth Harmony, “7/27 Tour”
Demi Lovato & Nick Jonas, “Future Now Tour”
Shawn Mendes, “World Tour”

SPORTS

Choice Male Athlete:

Kobe Bryant
John Cena
Stephen Curry (WINNER)
Peyton Manning
Roman Reigns
Cristiano Ronaldo

Choice Female Athlete:

The Bella Twins (WINNER)
Simone Biles
Alex Morgan
Danica Patrick
Ronda Rousey
Serena Williams

Choice Sports Team:

Cleveland Cavaliers
Denver Broncos
FC Barcelona
Golden State Warriors
San Jose Sharks
U.S.A. 2016 Olympic Team (WINNER)

WEB

Choice Web Star: Female

Colleen Ballinger
Eva Gutowski (“MyLifeAsEva”)
Gabbie Hanna (“The Gabbie Show”)
Jenn McAllister (“jennxpenn”)
Bethany Mota
Lilly Singh (“Superwoman”) (WINNER)

Choice Web Star: Male

Cameron Dallas
Dolan Twins (WINNER)
Joey Graceffa
Hayes Grier
Nash Grier
Tyler Oakley

Choice Web Star: Comedy

Colleen Ballinger
GloZell Green
Ryan Higa (“nigahiga”)
The Janoskians
Lilly Singh (“Superwoman”) (WINNER)
Smosh

Choice Web Star: Music

Boyce Avenue
Chloe X Halle
Christina Grimmie (WINNER)
Cimorelli
Johnny Orlando
MattyBRaps

Choice Web Star: Fashion/Beauty 

Bethany Mota (WINNER)
Bunny Meyer (“grav3yardgirl”)
Kandee Johnson
Michelle Phan
Niki and Gabi
Rachel Levin (“rclbeauty101”)

Social Media King:

Justin Bieber
Cameron Dallas (WINNER)
LeBron James
Dwayne Johnson
Kanye West
Zayn

Social Media Queen:

Miley Cyrus
Lady Gaga
Gigi Hadid
Fifth Harmony (WINNER)
Kim Kardashian
Britney Spears

Choice Twit:

Justin Bieber (WINNER)
Lady Gaga
Kevin Hart
Katy Perry
Britney Spears
Kanye West

Choice Viner:

Josh Peck
Lele Pons (WINNER)
Matthew Espinosa
The Gabbie Show
Thomas Sanders
Zach King

Choice Instagrammer:

Justin Bieber
Selena Gomez (WINNER)
Blake Gray
Kim Kardashian
Hunter Rowland
Britney Spears

Choice Snapchatter:

Taylor Caniff
Gigi Hadid
Kylie Jenner (WINNER)
DJ Khaled
Logan Paul
Brandon Rowland

Choice YouTuber:

Meg Deangelis (“MayBaby”)
Dolan Twins (WINNER)
Connor Franta
Eva Gutowski (“MyLifeAsEva”)
Kian Lawley
Lilly Singh (“IISuperwomanII”)

Choice Muser:

Baby Ariel (WINNER)
Loren Beech
Kristen Hancher
Ariana Renee
Jacob Sartorius
Mackenzie Ziegler

Choice Fandom:

5 Seconds of Summer – #5SOSFAM
Fifth Harmony – #Harmonizers
Justin Bieber – #Beliebers
One Direction- #Directioners (WINNER)
Super Junior – #ELF
Zayn – #zsquad

FASHION

Choice Female Hottie:

Gigi Hadid
Selena Gomez
Demi Lovato
Hailey Baldwin
Kendall Jenner (WINNER)
Bella Thorne

Choice Male Hottie:

Austin Mahone
Cameron Dallas
Harry Styles (WINNER)
Jussie Smollett
Justin Bieber
Zayn Malik

Choice Style: Male

Brooklyn Beckham
Bryshere Y. Gray
Colton Haynes
Nick Jonas (WINNER)
Kanye West
Zayn

Choice Style: Female

Becky G
Bella Thorne
Blake Lively
Kesha
Willow Smith
Zendaya (WINNER)

Choice Selfie Taker:

Justin Bieber
Miley Cyrus
Lady Gaga
Ariana Grande (WINNER)
Kylie Jenner
Kim Kardashian

Choice Dancer:

Misty Copeland
Kalani Hilliker
Derek Hough
Julianne Hough
Chloe Lukasiak
Maddie Ziegler (WINNER)

Choice Model:

Hailey Baldwin
Ashley Graham
Gigi Hadid
Winnie Harlow
Chanel Iman
Kendall Jenner (WINNER)

OTHER

Choice Comedian:

Aziz Ansari
Ellen DeGeneres (WINNER)
James Corden
Jimmy Fallon
Jordan Doww
Kevin Hart

Choice President:

Hillary Clinton (WINNER)
Donald Trump

