Deadpool (WINNER)

In the Heart of the Sea

Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials

Spectre

The Divergent Series: Allegiant

The Jungle Book

Choice Movie Actor: Action/Adventure

Chris Hemsworth – In the Heart of the Sea

Dylan O’Brien – Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials (WINNER)

Neel Sethi – The Jungle Book

Ryan Reynolds – Deadpool

Theo James – The Divergent Series: Allegiant

Choice Movie Actress: Action/Adventure

Charlotte Riley – In the Heart of the Sea

Kaya Scodelario – Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials

Léa Seydoux – Spectre

Morena Baccarin – Deadpool

Shailene Woodley – The Divergent Series: Allegiant (WINNER)

Choice Movie: Sci-Fi/Fantasy

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Captain America: Civil War (WINNER)

Fantastic Four

Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2

The Huntsman: Winter’s War

Choice Movie Actor: Sci-Fi/Fantasy

Ben Affleck – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Chris Evans – Captain America: Civil War (WINNER)

Chris Hemsworth – The Huntsman: Winter’s War

Henry Cavill – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Josh Hutcherson – The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2

Robert Downey Jr. – Captain America: Civil War

Choice Movie Actress: Sci-Fi/Fantasy

Amy Adams – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Charlize Theron – The Huntsman: Winter’s War

Chloë Grace Moretz – The 5th Wave

Daisy Ridley – Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens

Jennifer Lawrence – The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 (WINNER)

Scarlett Johansson – Captain America: Civil War

Choice Movie: Drama

Creed

Miracles from Heaven (WINNER)

Point Break

10 Cloverfield Lane

Straight Outta Compton

The Martian

Choice Movie Actor: Drama

Jacob Tremblay – Room

Leonardo DiCaprio – The Revenant (WINNER)

Matt Damon – The Martian

Michael B. Jordan – Creed

O’Shea Jackson Jr. – Straight Outta Compton

Taron Egerton – Eddie The Eagle

Choice Movie Actress: Drama

Alicia Vikander – The Danish Girl

Brie Larson – Room

Jennifer Garner – Miracles from Heaven

Jennifer Lawrence – Joy (WINNER)

Jessica Chastain – The Martian

Tessa Thompson – Creed

Choice Movie: Comedy

Barbershop: The Next Cut

Mother’s Day

Mr. Right

Ride Along 2 (WINNER)

The Intern

Zoolander 2

Choice Movie Actor: Comedy

Ice Cube – Barbershop: The Next Cut, Ride Along 2

Jordan Peele – Keanu

Keegan-Michael Key – Keanu

Kevin Hart – Ride Along 2

Will Ferrell – Daddy’s Home

Zac Efron – Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising (WINNER)

Choice Movie Actress: Comedy

Jennifer Aniston – Mother’s Day

Anna Kendrick – Mr. Right

Chloë Grace Moretz – Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising (WINNER)

Anne Hathaway – The Intern

Melissa McCarthy – The Boss

Nicki Minaj – Barbershop: The Next Cut

Choice Movie Villain:

Daniel Brühl – Captain America: Civil War

Adam Driver – Star Wars: Episode VII- The Force Awakens (WINNER)

Jesse Eisenberg – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Aidan Gillen – Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials

Charlize Theron – The Huntsman: Winter’s War

Ed Skrein – Deadpool

Choice Movie Scene Stealer:

Chadwick Boseman – Captain America: Civil War

Gal Gadot – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Tom Holland – Captain America: Civil War

Jena Malone – The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 (WINNER)

Evan Peters – X-Men: Apocalypse

Miles Teller – The Divergent Series: Allegiant

Choice Movie Breakout Star:

John Boyega – Star Wars: Episode VII- The Force Awakens

Gal Gadot – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Brianna Hildebrand – Deadpool

Daisy Ridley – Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens (WINNER)

Neel Sethi – The Jungle Book

Alexandra Shipp – X-Men: Apocalypse

Choice Movie Chemistry:

Thomas Brodie-Sangster & Dylan O’Brien – Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials (WINNER)

Robert Downey, Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Don Cheadle, Paul Bettany & Chadwick Boseman – Captain America: Civil War

Chris Evans, Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie, Elizabeth Olsen & Jeremy Renner – Captain America: Civil War

Jennifer Lawrence & Josh Hutcherson – The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2

Daisy Ridley & John Boyega – Star Wars: Episode VII- The Force Awakens

Shailene Woodley & Theo James – The Divergent Series: Allegiant

Choice Movie Liplock:

Henry Cavill & Amy Adams – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Emilia Clarke & Sam Claflin – Me Before You

Chris Evans & Emily VanCamp – Captain America: Civil War

Chris Hemsworth & Jessica Chastain – The Huntsman: Winter’s War

Jennifer Lawrence & Josh Hutcherson – The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 (WINNER)

Shailene Woodley & Theo James – The Divergent Series: Allegiant

Choice Movie Hissy Fit:

Adam Driver – Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens

Zac Efron – Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising

Kevin Hart – Ride Along 2

Hugh Jackman – X-Men: Apocalypse

Ryan Reynolds – Deadpool (WINNER)

Jason Sudeikis – The Angry Birds Movie

Choice Summer Movie:

Central Intelligence

Finding Dory (WINNER)

Ghostbusters

Independence Day: Resurgence

Now You See Me 2

X-Men: Apocalypse

Choice Summer Movie Actor:

Stephen Amell- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Dave Franco- Now You See Me 2

Kevin Hart- Central Intelligence (WINNER)

Chris Hemsworth- Ghostbusters

Liam Hemsworth- Independence Day: Resurgence

Choice Summer Movie Actress:

Lizzy Caplan- Now You See Me 2

Ellen DeGeneres- Finding Dory (WINNER)

Megan Fox- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Blake Lively- The Shallows

Melissa McCarthy- Ghostbusters

Kristen Wiig- Ghostbusters

Choice AnTEENcipated Movie:

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Jason Bourne

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad (WINNER)

Trolls

Choice AnTEENcipated Movie Actor:

Matt Damon- Jason Bourne

Scott Eastwood– Suicide Squad

Dylan O’Brien- Deepwater Horizon (WINNER)

Chris Pine- Star Trek Beyond

Chris Pratt– The Magnificent Seven

Will Smith- Suicide Squad

Choice AnTEENcipated Movie Actress:

Cara Delevingne– Suicide Squad (WINNER)

Anna Kendrick- The Hollars

Margot Robbie- Suicide Squad

Britt Robertson- The Space Between Us

Zoe Saldana– Star Trek Beyond

Alicia Vikander- Jason Bourne

TELEVISION

Choice TV Show: Drama

Empire

Gotham

Grey’s Anatomy

Pretty Little Liars (WINNER)

Rosewood

Shades of Blue

Choice TV Actor: Drama

Ben McKenzie – Gotham

Ian Harding – Pretty Little Liars (WINNER)

Jussie Smollett – Empire

Keegan Allen – Pretty Little Liars

Terrence Howard – Empire

Tyler Blackburn – Pretty Little Liars

Choice TV Actress: Drama

Ashley Benson – Pretty Little Liars (WINNER)

Jennifer Lopez – Shades of Blue

Kerry Washington – Scandal

Maia Mitchell – The Fosters

Taraji P. Henson – Empire

Troian Bellisario – Pretty Little Liars

Choice TV Show: Sci-Fi/Fantasy

Arrow

iZombie

Once Upon a Time (WINNER)

Supernatural

The Flash

The Vampire Diaries

Choice TV Actor: Sci-Fi/Fantasy

Andrew Lincoln – The Walking Dead

Grant Gustin – The Flash (WINNER)

Ian Somerhalder – The Vampire Diaries

Jared Padalecki – Supernatural

Joseph Morgan – The Originals

Paul Wesley – The Vampire Diaries

Choice TV Actress: Sci-Fi/Fantasy

Candice King – The Vampire Diaries

Emily Bett Rickards – Arrow

Danielle Panabaker – The Flash

Eliza Taylor – The 100

Kat Graham – The Vampire Diaries

Lana Parrilla – Once Upon a Time (WINNER)

Choice TV Show: Comedy

Austin & Ally

Jane the Virgin

Liv and Maddie

Modern Family

Fuller House (WINNER)

Scream Queens

Choice TV Actor: Comedy

Andy Samberg – Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish

Jaime Camil – Jane the Virgin

Jim Parsons – The Big Bang Theory

Ross Lynch – Austin & Ally (WINNER)

Taylor Lautner – Cuckoo

Choice TV Actress: Comedy

Candace Cameron Bure – Fuller House (WINNER)

Dove Cameron – Liv and Maddie

Emma Roberts – Scream Queens

Gina Rodriguez – Jane the Virgin

Laura Marano – Austin & Ally

Lea Michele – Scream Queens

Choice TV Animated Show:

Descendants: Wicked World

Family Guy (WINNER)

Gravity Falls

Over the Garden Wall

Steven Universe

The Simpsons

Choice TV Reality Show:

Mob Wives

Dance Moms

Keeping Up with the Kardashians (WINNER)

MasterChef Junior

The Voice

Total Divas

Choice TV Villain:

Brett Dalton – Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Greg Germann – Once Upon A Time

Lea Michele – Scream Queens

Cameron Monaghan – Gotham

Janel Parrish – Pretty Little Liars (WINNER)

Teddy Sears – The Flash

Choice TV Scene Stealer:

Misha Collins – Supernatural

Becky G – Empire

Tahj Mowry – Baby Daddy

Sasha Pieterse – Pretty Little Liars (WINNER)

Serayah McNeill – Empire

Hudson Yang – Fresh Off The Boat

Choice TV Breakout Star:

Priyanka Chopra – Quantico

Matthew Daddario – Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments (WINNER)

Tom Ellis – Lucifer

Emma Ishta – Stitchers

Katherine McNamara – Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Cam Newton – All In With Cam Newton

Choice TV Breakout Show:

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

Lucifer

Quantico

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments (WINNER)

Stitchers

Supergirl

Choice TV Chemistry:

Ashley Benson & Tyler Blackburn – Pretty Little Liars (WINNER)

Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber – Fuller House

Kat Graham & Ian Somerhalder – The Vampire Diaries

Jared Padalecki & Misha Collins – Supernatural

Candice Patton & Grant Gustin – The Flash

Eliza Taylor & Bob Morley – The 100

Choice TV Liplock:

Emily Bett Rickards & Stephen Amell – Arrow

Chelsea Kane & Derek Theler – Baby Daddy

Candice King & Paul Wesley – The Vampire Diaries

Jennifer Morrison & Colin O’Donoghue – Once Upon A Time (WINNER)

Candice Patton & Grant Gustin – The Flash

Leah Pipes & Joseph Morgan – The Originals

Choice Summer TV Show:

Baby Daddy

Girl Meets World

So You Think You Can Dance

Teen Wolf (WINNER)

The Fosters

Young & Hungry

Choice Summer TV Star: Male

Jean-Luc Bilodeau – Baby Daddy

David Lambert – The Fosters

Peyton Meyer – Girl Meets World

Dylan O’Brien – Teen Wolf (WINNER)

Tyler Posey – Teen Wolf

Gregg Sulkin – Faking It

Choice Summer TV Star: Female

Rowan Blanchard – Girl Meets World

Lucy Hale – Pretty Little Liars

Shelley Hennig – Teen Wolf (WINNER)

Shay Mitchell – Pretty Little Liars

Emily Osment – Young & Hungry

Cierra Ramirez – The Fosters

MUSIC

Choice Male Artist:

Charlie Puth

Drake

Justin Bieber (WINNER)

Nick Jonas

Shawn Mendes

Zayn Malik

Choice Female Artist:

Ariana Grande

Beyoncé

Demi Lovato

Rihanna

Selena Gomez (WINNER)

Taylor Swift

Choice Music Group:

5 Seconds of Summer

DNCE

Fall Out Boy

Fifth Harmony

One Direction (WINNER)

The Chainsmokers

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist:

Beyoncé (WINNER)

Drake

Iggy Azalea

Jason Derulo

Nicki Minaj

The Weeknd

Choice Country Artist:

Blake Shelton

Carrie Underwood (WINNER)

Hunter Hayes

Kelsea Ballerini

Luke Bryan

Sam Hunt

Choice Song: Female Artist

Adele – “Hello”

Ariana Grande – “Dangerous Woman” (WINNER)

Demi Lovato – “Confident”

Meghan Trainor – “NO”

Selena Gomez – “Hands To Myself”

Taylor Swift – “New Romantics”

Choice Song: Male Artist

Charlie Puth – “One Call Away”

Flo Rida – “My House”

Justin Bieber – “Sorry” (WINNER)

Nick Jonas – “Close” (feat. Tove Lo)

Troye Sivan – “YOUTH”

Zayn Malik – “PILLOWTALK”

Choice Song: Group

5 Seconds of Summer – “She’s Kinda Hot”

DNCE – “Cake By The Ocean”

Fifth Harmony – “Work from Home” (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)

One Direction – “Home” (WINNER)

The Vamps – “Wake Up”

twenty one pilots – “Stressed Out”

Choice Country Song:

Kelsea Ballerini – “Peter Pan”

Florida Georgia Line – “H.O.L.Y”

Sam Hunt – “Make You Miss Me”

Brad Paisley feat. Demi Lovato – “Without a Fight” (WINNER)

Blake Shelton feat. Gwen Stefani – “Go Ahead and Break My Heart”

Carrie Underwood – “Church Bells”

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song:

Iggy Azalea – “Team”

Desiigner – “Panda”

Drake – “One Dance” (feat. Wizkid & Kyla) (WINNER)

Empire Cast – “Chasing The Sky” (feat. Terrence Howard, Jussie Smollett and Yazz)

Rihanna – “Work” (feat. Drake)

Zendaya – “Something New” (feat. Chris Brown)

Choice Rock Song:

Empire Of The Sun – “Walking On a Dream”

Fitz and the Tantrums – “HandClap”

5 Seconds of Summer – “Jet Black Heart” (WINNER)

Elle King – “America’s Sweetheart”

OneRepublic – “Wherever I Go”

twenty one pilots – “Stressed Out”

Choice Love Song:

5 Seconds of Summer – “Vapor”

Selena Gomez – “Hands To Myself”

Ariana Grande – “Into You”

Nick Jonas – “Close” (feat. Tove Lo)

Little Mix – “Secret Love Song” (feat. Jason Derulo)

One Direction – “Perfect” (WINNER)

Choice Break-Up Song:

Justin Bieber – “Love Yourself” (WINNER)

Selena Gomez – “Same Old Love”

Zara Larsson & MNEK – “Never Forget You”

Demi Lovato – “Stone Cold”

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “I Know What You Did Last Summer”

Charlie Puth – “We Don’t Talk Anymore” (feat. Selena Gomez)

Choice Party Song:

DNCE – “Cake by the Ocean” (WINNER)

Flo Rida – “My House”

Becky G – “Break A Sweat”

Calvin Harris – “This is What You Came For” (feat. Rihanna)

Sia – “Cheap Thrills” (feat. Sean Paul)

Justin Timberlake – “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”

Choice Song from a Movie or TV Show:

Fifth Harmony – “I’m In Love with A Monster” (Hotel Transylvania 2) (WINNER)

Halsey – “Castle” (The Huntsman: Winter’s War)

Demi Lovato – “I Will Survive” (The Angry Birds Movie)

Pink – “Just Like Fire” (Alice Through The Looking Glass)

Shakira – “Try Everything” (Zootopia)

Justin Timberlake – “Can’t Stop The Feeling!” (Trolls)

Choice Music Breakout Artist:

Alessia Cara

DNCE

Bea Miller

Charlie Puth

Troye Sivan

Zayn (WINNER)

Choice Music: International Artist:

EXO

Girls’ Generation

J Balvin

Little Mix (WINNER)

Super Junior

Zara Larsson

Choice Music: Next Big Thing

Ruth B.

Sofia Carson

Grace

Hey Violet (WINNER)

New District

Leroy Sanchez

Choice Summer Song:

DNCE – “Cake by the Ocean”

Fifth Harmony – “Work from Home” (feat. Ty Dolla $ign) (WINNER)

Lukas Graham – “7 Years”

Calvin Harris – “This is What You Came For” (feat. Rihanna)

Justin Timberlake – “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”

Zayn – “Like I Would”

Choice Summer Music Star: Female

Selena Gomez (WINNER)

Ariana Grande

Demi Lovato

P!nk

Rihanna

Gwen Stefani

Choice Summer Music Star: Male

Justin Bieber

Drake

Nick Jonas

Shawn Mendes

Pitbull

Zayn (WINNER)

Choice Summer Music Star: Group

The Chainsmokers

DNCE

Fifth Harmony

5 Seconds of Summer (WINNER)

The 1975

OneRepublic

Choice Summer Tour:

Justin Bieber, “Purpose World Tour”

5 Seconds of Summer, “Sounds Live Feels Live Tour” (WINNER)

Selena Gomez, “Revival Tour”

Fifth Harmony, “7/27 Tour”

Demi Lovato & Nick Jonas, “Future Now Tour”

Shawn Mendes, “World Tour”

SPORTS

Choice Male Athlete:

Kobe Bryant

John Cena

Stephen Curry (WINNER)

Peyton Manning

Roman Reigns

Cristiano Ronaldo

Choice Female Athlete:

The Bella Twins (WINNER)

Simone Biles

Alex Morgan

Danica Patrick

Ronda Rousey

Serena Williams

Choice Sports Team:

Cleveland Cavaliers

Denver Broncos

FC Barcelona

Golden State Warriors

San Jose Sharks

U.S.A. 2016 Olympic Team (WINNER)

WEB

Choice Web Star: Female

Colleen Ballinger

Eva Gutowski (“MyLifeAsEva”)

Gabbie Hanna (“The Gabbie Show”)

Jenn McAllister (“jennxpenn”)

Bethany Mota

Lilly Singh (“Superwoman”) (WINNER)

Choice Web Star: Male

Cameron Dallas

Dolan Twins (WINNER)

Joey Graceffa

Hayes Grier

Nash Grier

Tyler Oakley

Choice Web Star: Comedy

Colleen Ballinger

GloZell Green

Ryan Higa (“nigahiga”)

The Janoskians

Lilly Singh (“Superwoman”) (WINNER)

Smosh

Choice Web Star: Music

Boyce Avenue

Chloe X Halle

Christina Grimmie (WINNER)

Cimorelli

Johnny Orlando

MattyBRaps

Choice Web Star: Fashion/Beauty

Bethany Mota (WINNER)

Bunny Meyer (“grav3yardgirl”)

Kandee Johnson

Michelle Phan

Niki and Gabi

Rachel Levin (“rclbeauty101”)

Social Media King:

Justin Bieber

Cameron Dallas (WINNER)

LeBron James

Dwayne Johnson

Kanye West

Zayn

Social Media Queen:

Miley Cyrus

Lady Gaga

Gigi Hadid

Fifth Harmony (WINNER)

Kim Kardashian

Britney Spears

Choice Twit:

Justin Bieber (WINNER)

Lady Gaga

Kevin Hart

Katy Perry

Britney Spears

Kanye West

Choice Viner:

Josh Peck

Lele Pons (WINNER)

Matthew Espinosa

The Gabbie Show

Thomas Sanders

Zach King

Choice Instagrammer:

Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez (WINNER)

Blake Gray

Kim Kardashian

Hunter Rowland

Britney Spears

Choice Snapchatter:

Taylor Caniff

Gigi Hadid

Kylie Jenner (WINNER)

DJ Khaled

Logan Paul

Brandon Rowland

Choice YouTuber:

Meg Deangelis (“MayBaby”)

Dolan Twins (WINNER)

Connor Franta

Eva Gutowski (“MyLifeAsEva”)

Kian Lawley

Lilly Singh (“IISuperwomanII”)

Choice Muser:

Baby Ariel (WINNER)

Loren Beech

Kristen Hancher

Ariana Renee

Jacob Sartorius

Mackenzie Ziegler

Choice Fandom:

5 Seconds of Summer – #5SOSFAM

Fifth Harmony – #Harmonizers

Justin Bieber – #Beliebers

One Direction- #Directioners (WINNER)

Super Junior – #ELF

Zayn – #zsquad

FASHION

Choice Female Hottie:

Gigi Hadid

Selena Gomez

Demi Lovato

Hailey Baldwin

Kendall Jenner (WINNER)

Bella Thorne

Choice Male Hottie:

Austin Mahone

Cameron Dallas

Harry Styles (WINNER)

Jussie Smollett

Justin Bieber

Zayn Malik

Choice Style: Male

Brooklyn Beckham

Bryshere Y. Gray

Colton Haynes

Nick Jonas (WINNER)

Kanye West

Zayn

Choice Style: Female

Becky G

Bella Thorne

Blake Lively

Kesha

Willow Smith

Zendaya (WINNER)

Choice Selfie Taker:

Justin Bieber

Miley Cyrus

Lady Gaga

Ariana Grande (WINNER)

Kylie Jenner

Kim Kardashian

Choice Dancer:

Misty Copeland

Kalani Hilliker

Derek Hough

Julianne Hough

Chloe Lukasiak

Maddie Ziegler (WINNER)

Choice Model:

Hailey Baldwin

Ashley Graham

Gigi Hadid

Winnie Harlow

Chanel Iman

Kendall Jenner (WINNER)

OTHER

Choice Comedian:

Aziz Ansari

Ellen DeGeneres (WINNER)

James Corden

Jimmy Fallon

Jordan Doww

Kevin Hart

Choice President:

Hillary Clinton (WINNER)

Donald Trump