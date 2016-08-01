Heading to the Big Apple to further your education? Well, we’re about to school you in apps you need to survive New York City.

Of course every college student needs studying apps and ones for listening to your favorite music during an all-nighter, but those venturing to NYC need a whole other set of skills. (Seriously, navigating the subway should earn you college credits.)

Whether you’re desperate for a ride, need a recommendation on a bite to eat, or need beer delivered for a late-minute pregaming and know your heels won’t make it to the bodega, there’s an app for it. New Yorkers barely even need to go outside with all these amazing services.

Before you come to the city that never sleeps, make sure these apps are in your phone and ready to go – you’re welcome in advance!

