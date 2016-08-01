Is there anything Justin Timberlake can’t do? I mean, really. The guy can sing, dance, act, and be a hot dad and hubby. Yet just when I thought he couldn’t get any more perfect, he does.

At last night’s Teen Choice Awards, the multitalented artist received “The Decade Award” – aka excellence in pretty much every damn thing he’s ever done. And although I usually think award shows are complete BS, this one particular award at this one particular show is well-deserved. Why? Just listen to Timberlake’s speech below and prepare to be inspired AF:

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3C_0ZXdoVO8&w=750&h=422%5D

If only these kids actually knew who he was. I mean, were they even born yet when he was breaking it down in *NSYNC?