The Teen Choice Awards 2016 ceremony took place on July 31 in Inglewood, California. All of your A-list faves were in attendance, all in stunning outfits. Hosts John Cena and Victoria Justice also made for an excellent show.

TV’s Pretty Little Liars made an excellent showing, taking home awards in Choice TV Chemistry, Choice Drama TV Series, Ian Harding as Choice TV Actor in a drama, Ashley Benson as Choice TV actress, and Choice TV chemistry, Choice TV Villain, and Choice TV: Scene Stealer. Nice job, PLL!

In spite of being on hiatus, One Direction walked away with some awards, including Choice Love Song, Choice Music Group, Choice Song: Group, and Choice Fandom. Former member Zayn Malik (and his famous ex Perrie Edwards!) each received awards as well.

Miss the TCAs? Not to worry, here are the top five highlights of the Teen Choice Awards 2016.

John Cena and Victoria Justice’s Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump

Cena donned a Clinton costume while Justice dressed as Trump, in an effort to encourage teens to vote in this election. They even provided an “election” to the studio audience, in which Hillary walked away with the presidential title! This is an awesome way to encourage participation in a very important election.

Justin Timberlake Gets the Decade Award

Kobe Bryant offered Justin Timberlake the Teen Choice Awards Decade Award, as he has absolutely dominated the entertainment industry. In fact, Timberlake has 23 surfboards from the Teen Choice Awards, the most of any entertainer in history! Timberlake offered some words of wisdom for the audience, too. He tells teens, “You will make mistakes along the way, I have many times, but what we do after that fall is how we make history because impossible is nothing.”

Jennifer Garner’s Powerful Speech

Garner’s film Miracles From Heaven won the Choice Drama Movie surfboard! Always graceful and eloquent, Garner had a powerful message to people fighting their own battles, such as sickness. “All the kids who are in a hospital waiting for a miracle, don’t give up!”

Jessica Alba and Ne-Yo: #StopTheViolence

Alba was joined on stage by teens whose families have been in some way affected by the recent shootings across the nation. Alba was joined by Alton Sterling’s son in a tearful moment that included the ten teens announcing the name of the family member who lost their life in gun violence. Ne-Yo joined the stage, performing “What’s Going On?” followed by a plea to ask viewers to help stop the rampant gun violence.

Jason Derulo’s Concluding Performance

Hit performer of “Talk Dirty to Me” and other R&B hits ended the show on an uplifting note, as he performed a medley of his best songs. His dance moves completely stole the show.