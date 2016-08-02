It’s not every day you hit up H&M and bump into Zayn Malik, but that’s what happened to some lucky shoppers in Dubai… Or so they thought.

Alicia Goveas, a 23-year-old makeup artist from Dubai, visited Dubai’s Mall of the Emirates with a bunch of security guards in tow and fooled everyone into thinking she was the British pop star (and Gigi Hadid‘s hot AF boyfriend).

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yl7N0Sg4SqA&w=750&h=422%5D

On her Instagram account, Alicia gave a breakdown of how she achieved the look, and honestly it’s hella cool.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BH0Dpp0hUOl/?taken-by=dubai_faceandbodyartist

Alicia said she’s trying to prove that using makeup goes beyond vanity. In an interview with 7Days, who helped Alicia produce the video, she said, “So many people came up to me and it was overwhelming. It goes to show that make-up just isn’t something you do to look good, it’s a skill and I’m so lucky to have this skill.”

She’s not kidding. Take a look at some of her other work below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BHb11nIhE5i/?taken-by=dubai_faceandbodyartist